Covid, in Canada truckers against quarantine for those who are not immunized. The union: “85% are vaccinated”

For days, Canadian truckers have been protesting against the anti Covid measures adopted in Canada. Canadian truck and lorry drivers returning to the country from the United States are required to be fully vaccinated unless required to observe a 14-day quarantine. On the other hand, foreigners who are only partially and / or not vaccinated will be rejected and sent back to the USA. A procedure that in reverse was already adopted by Washington three weeks ago and also concerns Mexico. The measure went into effect on January 15 in Canada and last Saturday in the United States. US authorities threaten potential violators of a permanent ban on operating in the territorywhile Canada imposes a 14-day quarantine on unvaccinated drivers returning from the United States.

See also Canada, protests against mandatory vaccination: Ottawa besieged by truckers. Trudeau takes refuge in a secret location – Video

Yesterday, for the second consecutive day, Canadian no vaxes invaded the streets of Ottawa to manifest. In Canada there is no vaccination obligation, but in recent days the Quebec government speculated to impose health care payments on no vaxes. Thousands of sympathizers joined the protest organized by the truckers: the demonstrators walked the streets peacefully and sporadic cases of violence and vandalism have been reported. As a precaution, the French premier Justin Trudeau and his family have been moved to a secret and safe place.

Read Also Covid rules, today the first exam for the government on the CDM: towards the reopening of discos in mid-February. The school and green pass nodes

The “Convoy Freedon” (procession of freedom) has crossed the provinces of Saskatchewan And Manitoba before aiming for Ottawa. Federal Minister of Health, Seamus O’Regan, announced in recent days that the vaccine will become mandatory for all federal employees and federally regulated sectors. The Canadian Trucking Alliance, the trade organization representing truckers, condemned the protest, stating that over 85% of the 120,000 Canadian truck and lorry drivers who regularly cross the US border are vaccinated. In Canada, 78% of the population is fully vaccinated and 84% have received at least one dose.