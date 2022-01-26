Covid in children, what are the symptoms? Does the vaccine have any contraindications? – Corriere.it

from Ruggiero Corcella

Symptoms to watch out for, pediatricians’ recommendations regarding vaccines. Hospitalizations in children between 5 and 11 have tripled in the last week

The drama of little Lorenzo (the 10-year-old child who died on January 25 from Covid, ed) sounds like a general alarm bell. Although Covid generally does not manifest itself in severe forms in children, there are more and more children of its age who in fact need treatment in the hospital (in the last week about 400 hospitalizations have been recorded in children between 5 and 11 years of age out of a total of 834 which concerned the 0-19 year old population). The Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip), as well as the Association of Italian Pediatric Hospitals (Aopi) have returned to report this in recent days. And the concern is highas the professor points out Annamaria Staiano, president of the SIP: «The admissions in children between 5 and 11 years of age have tripled this week compared to the previous week. The growth in the incidence rate is slowing down in all age groups except their own ”.

Are there any pathologies for which vaccination is contraindicated? «Even in the face of fragile children, with multiple pathologies, vaccination is indicated. So much so that even in children with neurological diseases, immunodeficiencies, allergic problems or in the course of immunosuppressive therapies, vaccination is advisable. And in the face of any doubt, it is necessary to discuss it with your pediatrician ».

What are the symptoms of Sars-Cov-2 infection? «As regards the Omicron variant, now prevalent, the upper respiratory tract is mainly involved, therefore at the laryngeal level. Children mostly present with a runny nose, laryngitis, sore throat, and low-grade fever. Sometimes, on the other hand, these symptoms are also followed by fever and a serious cough ».

And what are the complications? “Covid can be followed by complications such as Mis-C, the multi-systemic inflammatory syndrome which may require hospitalization in intensive care because severe clinical manifestations can occur, such as myocarditis or pericarditis. But let’s not forget the Long Covid which also occurs in the pediatric age ».

Are there children who are more at risk of developing severe disease? And, if so, what are the symptoms to consider? «The evolution of the disease from one subject to another is not predictable. Certainly, children who already have a respiratory disease, such as severe asthma, can be considered more at risk. Symptoms that should be alarming are persistent high fever, breathing difficulties, persistent cough, breathlessness ».

What are the outcomes in children who need resuscitation? “The total deaths recorded by the Higher Institute of Health report are 38 in the 0-19 year range (39 with little Lorenzo, ed). On the other hand, there are children who were hospitalized in very serious situations in intensive care but then recovered. Remote outcomes cannot be fully established. Fortunately, however, the little patients were discharged and therefore this suggests that there may be a return to complete normality ».

Is it possible to get reinfected? “Of course, even in children there can be one reinfection from Sars-Cov-2 after a previous one (17,507 out of 679,919 diagnoses between 0-19 years, according to the latest ISS report, ed)“.

Is the vaccine safe? “Pharmacovigilance data from the United States, where over 9 million children between 5 and 11 have received one dose of the vaccine, confirm that the vaccine is safe as well as effective. Out of 8.7 million doses administered in the period from November 3 to December 19, the reports of events were equal to 0.05% and almost all cases were not serious. The myocarditis were 11 of which 7 not serious (and resolved) and 4 under observation “.