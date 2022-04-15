Health

Covid in China: clashes and desperation in Shanghai due to strict confinement and lack of food

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Officials in Shanghai with protesters.
Caption,

A video analyzed by the BBC shows clashes between police and residents.

Apartment blocks converted into quarantine centers. Civilians confronting the police. Disruptions in the supply of food and products.

This is the panorama that Shanghai, the largest city in China, is experiencing in his third week of strict confinement by the coronavirus outbreak that threatens the Asian giant’s controversial “covid zero” strategy.

Due to the spread of the omicron variant, the city, with 25 million inhabitants and a vital weight for the country’s economy, suffers the worst wave since the one that originated in Wuhan more than two years ago.

Millions are confined. Anyone who tests positive is quarantined. The city registers more than 20,000 cases a day, a relatively smaller number compared to many countries that are already trying to learn to live with the pathogen.

