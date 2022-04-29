Covid: in China lockdown in 46 cities for 343 million people – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BEIJING, APRIL 29 – There are 46 cities in China that are currently in a state of total or partial lockdown in efforts to combat the wave of Covid-19 and its highly contagious Omicron variant: from the latest updated estimates of analysts of the Japanese investment bank Nomura also show that the situation has direct consequences on the lives of 343 million people, out of a total population of 1.4 billion.



Société Générale, on the other hand, observed that the provinces affected by significant mobility restrictions represent 80% of China’s GDP, constituting a serious risk for Beijing’s growth.



A difficult scenario that led UBS to cut its forecasts on Chinese GDP for 2022 from 5% to ;; 4.2% due to the shock on the production fabric generated by the lockdowns, part of the ‘zero tolerance’ strategy, which led to logistical delays, the suspension of production and considerable damage to consumption and service activities.



At the beginning of March, Premier Li Keqiang announced a growth target for the current year of “about 5.5%”, the lowest in the last 30 years. (HANDLE).

