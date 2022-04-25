Health

Covid in China: “panic” purchases and massive tests in Beijing due to the rebound in cases and the fear of a new confinement

A person undergoes a covid test

Residents of Beijing’s largest district will undergo three rounds of mass testing this week.

Mass covid testing and long lines at supermarkets.

Beijing, the capital of China, registers a increase in cases of the virus and have already started close some developments to prevent its spread.

In the weekend alone, the Chaoyang district, the most populous in the capital and home to everything from embassies to corporate skyscrapers, has reported 26 cases, the highest number so far in this latest wave. Those who live or work in the area have been required to take three tests of nucleic acid during this week.

And even though the government has offered guarantees that there will be enough foodpeople have rushed to stores in search of provisions.

