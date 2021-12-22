Health

Covid, in Cosenza all beds in the medical area are occupied

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 19 1 minute read

covid_0e6d3_c9c04_e733f.jpg

Cosenza – Covid cases are on the rise and also hospitalizations in Calabrian health facilities. At the moment, 13 intensive care stations out of 19 and all 35 beds in the medical area are occupied in the hospital of the Annunziata di Cosenza. Three people are waiting to be allocated to the ward and will probably be transferred to Cetraro where the ASP is opening other beds for Covid patients. Of these, according to what is learned from internal sources, 85% are not vaccinated.

Among the unvaccinated there are also a seventy-year-old mother and her 45-year-old son, from the Ionian area of ​​Cosenza, both hospitalized in intensive care with significant symptoms of covid-19 and a complex clinical situation.

The Extraordinary Commissioner of the ASP of Cosenza, Dr. La Regina, announced from the ASP: “has arranged for the activation of 20 Covid beds in the Medicine Department of the Cetraro Hospital. To counter the fourth wave, the Company is committed to increasing the number of vaccinations and, at the same time, the procedures for the administration of monoclonal antibodies in the Covid departments of the Asp Cosentina have been activated “.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

7 wellness practices for your vagina

2 weeks ago

What happens to those who eat cedars with high cholesterol, hypertension and high blood sugar. Incredible

3 weeks ago

What happens to people who eat chocolate, nuts, ham and spinach to lower their blood sugar? Incredible

November 10, 2021

from fast insulin to vaccine, here are the new therapies

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button