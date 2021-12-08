Covid, in Eastern Europe the virus recedes. “But the deaths increase where less vaccinated”

What happened inEastern Europe it’s scary, but epidemiologically interesting. Just look at the curves that describe the number of daily infections for Covid in two sample countries such as Romania And Bulgaria: sudden surge in September, new infections more than tenfold in one month. Example: Romania went from 1,500 cases per day (early September) to 18,000 (third decade of October). Taking into account that Romania has 19.2 million inhabitants, it is as if Italy exceeded 60,000 daily infections. After that high peak, new infections have plummeted to around 1,000 per day today.

The trend in Bulgaria (7 million inhabitants) is similar: at the end of October it touched 6,000 cases daily, but now it is around 2,000. We are talking about two nations with a very low percentage of vaccinated people (40 percent in Romania, 26 in Bulgaria). The curve collapsed only because the epidemic was left free to circulate, reaching those who could be infected.

This strategy, however, cost many deaths: in Romania between the 1st of September and the 6th of December, a hundred days, there were 22,000 deaths from Covid; in Italy, in the same period, 5,000. Taking into account the number of inhabitants, Romania has had 12 times the number of deaths of our country. The Delta variant (dominant in Europe) behaved the same way in other Eastern countries, but as you move towards the West, the ascent and subsequent descent begin later. First example: Slovenia. In mid-October it still has 800 cases a day, after not even a month it reaches 4,500 (with 2.1 million inhabitants, this is a crazy figure, because with that incidence in Italy it would have been 130,000 in one day). Now, however, the descent is marked. Similar – another example – the trend in Croatia.

The wave from the East, however, continues to travel: here is Germany overwhelmed, which thanks to a much higher number of vaccinated people, limits the damage, travels to 50,000 cases a day, but today sees a beginning of descent of the curve, all to be confirmed. The baton has been passed to France: a very steep contagion curve, in less than a month it has increased the number of daily cases tenfold, reaching 50,000. For now, Italy and Spain, countries with a very high percentage of vaccinated people, are saved, but the prudence of our government and the spread of the Green pass (which now also reaches part of the Iberian peninsula) serve precisely to stop the east wind. Or to limit its effects. But the question remains: why does the pandemic, and in particular the Delta variant, have such a violent rise and then go to an equally rapid descent, even in countries such as Romania which has implemented mild containment measures but has also accepted a high number of deaths and serious illnesses?

EXPERTS

Explains Professor Pierluigi Lopalco, epidemiologist and professor at the University of Salento: «A premise must be made: where the virus gets out of control as in some Eastern European countries, it is difficult to obtain reliable data. At the moment, however, what we see is not surprising: without precautions and with few vaccinated people, the virus runs quickly, it is like a much more intense fire, which destroys everything in a short time and then subsides, also because there are many who have immunity. natural. This strategy has caused many deaths for Covid, unacceptable numbers today that there are vaccines “.

Professor Massimo Ciccozzi, epidemiologist in charge of the Department of Medical Statistics and Molecular Epidemiology of the Campus Bio-Medico in Rome, observes: “Imagine the waves of the sea: the epidemic goes from East to West, causes ups and downs, and then moves in neighboring countries. We have a higher level of defense, thanks to vaccines, but France will be the real litmus test to understand what may or may not happen in Italy. Omicron is unknown, because it is transmitted faster than Delta, at least twice as fast, and can cause reinfections ». Professor Matteo Bassetti, head of Infectious Diseases at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, says: «Epidemics always go in waves and in Eastern Europe they started earlier because the low temperatures arrive first. Vaccines and the use of masks make a difference in terms of deaths and sick people. Italy is defending itself well, we can speak of a wave. And in some regions such as Friuli-Venezia Giulia the descent has already begun ».