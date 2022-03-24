Covid in Emilia Romagna, today’s bulletin 24 March 2022: contagions on the rise

Bologna, 24 March 2022 – New increase in cases in Emilia Romagnaafter boom in covid infections recorded yesterday (4,295, against 2,758 of the day before March 22). Today I am 4,367 cases on nearly 22,500 swabs performed; 2,800 healed, admissions fell by 15% in intensive care. The average age of the new positives is 41.3 years. 97.7% of active cases are in isolation at home, with no symptoms or with mild symptoms. Unfortunately they register 16 deaths. Vaccination chapter: complete cycle for 93.8% of over 12s.

The other bulletins: Italy – Veneto – Marche

TO Bologna there is concern because i new cases are back above one thousandas early as yesterday, in addition to the fact that the Rt index it was already back above 1. And the director of the Ausl, Paolo Bordonsaid that “The concern is that objectively we are witnessing a rebound in cases and an Rt that goes to replicate the virus again. We hope that this recovery is linked to a few days or weeks”.

The immunologist Andrea CossarizzaInstead, he says that according to him many people they swab at home, but they do not report positivity. Because of this: “I believe that actually i infections are more numerous than the official count“. On take away masks And Green pass then “you need common sense”.

Meanwhile, the technical scientific commission (CTS) of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) met today to evaluate the option of fourth vaccine dose anti-Covid for the older population. Considering the complex of data available, says AIFA, “the CTS has decided that further investigations are necessary, integrating international scientific evidence with data from studies underway in Italy”. The CTS reiterated that the completion of the vaccination cycle followed by the already authorized booster dose is essential.

Read also: Covid, when do you take off your masks indoors?

Covid Emilia Romagna, today’s bulletin

Since the beginning of the epidemic from Coronavirusin Emilia Romagna Yes are registered 1,253,009 cases of positivity, 4,367 more than yesterday, out of a total of 22,489 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 11.185 molecular e 11.304. rapid antigen tests.

Overall, the percentage of new positives out of the number of tampons made is 19.4%. THE active casesthat is i actual patients, they are 44,228 (+1,578). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 43,216 (+1,571), the 97.7% of the total number of active cases.

The map of infections by province

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 1,077 cases (out of a total of 259,075 cases since the beginning of the epidemic); they follow Modena (686 cases out of 193,866), Reggio Emilia (527 out of 138,074) e Ravenna (476 out of 115,367); then Parma (342 out of 102,137), Ferrara (325 out of 86.392) e Rimini (282 out of 122,336); so Cesena (209 out of 70,685), Piacenza (175 out of 67,237) e Forlì (142 out of 59,146); finally the Imola district, with 126 new positive cases out of a total of 38,694 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalization in Emilia Romagna

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies in Emilia-Romagna are 45 (8 less than yesterday, -15.1%), the average age is 65.5 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsthey are 967 (+15 compared to yesterday, +1.6%), mean age 74.8 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 2 a Piacenza (-1 compared to yesterday), 2 a Parma (unchanged); 6 a Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 3 a Modena (-3); 14 a Bologna (-2); 1 in the Imola area (+1); 3 a Ferrara (-2); 6 a Ravenna (unchanged); 1 a Cesena (unchanged); 7 a Rimini (-1 compared to yesterday). No intensive care admissions in the province of Forlì (like yesterday).

Healed and deceased

People as a whole heal I’m 2,773 more compared to yesterday and reach an altitude of 1,192,586. Unfortunately, there are 16 deaths:

1 a Reggio Emilia (a 95 year old man)

(a 95 year old man) 1 in the province of Modena (83 year old man)

(83 year old man) 7 in the province of Bologna (4 women aged 67, 86, 87 and 96 and 3 men aged 67.71 and 86)

(4 women aged 67, 86, 87 and 96 and 3 men aged 67.71 and 86) 1 a Imola (a 97-year-old woman)

(a 97-year-old woman) 3 in the province of Ferrara (3 men aged 57, 90 and 91)

(3 men aged 57, 90 and 91) 1 in the province of Ravenna (a 92-year-old woman)

(a 92-year-old woman) 2 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (an 88-year-old woman and a 95-year-old man)

There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Parma and Rimini. In totalsince the beginning of the epidemic i deaths in the region there were 16,195. Compared to what was communicated in recent days, 4 cases were eliminated, positive to antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab.

Vaccinations in the region

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 3 pm they were administered altogether 10,264,030 doses; on the total there are 3,770,138 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination course, the 93.8%. The third doses made are 2,725,810.

A Long Covid Study: Different Variants Give Different Symptoms

The different variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus can give rise to different symptoms in the so-called ‘long Covid‘, the long-term consequences that occur in some people who have recovered from the disease. It indicates it the Italian study, conducted by the University of Florence and Careggi University Hospital, which will be presented in April, at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Lisbon (Eccmid 2022). “It was a multidisciplinary workwhich involved many different professionals, “he said Michele Spiniccileading the research. Comparing the symptoms of people who became ill in 2020, when the original form of the Sars-CoV-2 virus was dominant, with those infected in 2021, when the Alpha variantthe researchers found significant differences: in the second group, symptoms such as muscular pain, insomnia, foggy brain And anxiety or depressionwhile they had become less frequent there loss of smellthe difficulty swallowing ei hearing problems. “It is the first time that the symptoms of long Covid have been linked with the different variants”, comments Spinicci. “The study shows that we must do more – he adds – to help patients even in the long term”.

Agenas: occupation of departments stops at 14%

Occupation of posts in the hospital wards of ‘non-critical area‘by Covid patients it is still at 14% in Italy (a year ago it was 43%) but in the last 24 hours it reaches 35% in Calabria and other 5 regions record values ​​higher than 20%: Umbria (29%), Basilicata and Sicily (25%), Marche (22%), Puglia (21%). The occupation of intensive therapiesinstead, is now stable at 5% in Italy compared to 39% reached exactly one year ago, and is below 10% in all regions. This is indicated by the data of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of 23 March 2022.

In detail, based on daily monitoring, the occupation of posts in hospital wards in the medical area (or ‘non-critical’) by patients with Covid-19 drops in 3 regions Basilicata (to 25%), Sardinia (20%), Valle d’Aosta (9%); while grows in as many: Calabria (35%), Marche (22%), Molise (16%). AND stable in the remaining 15 regions or autonomous provinces: Abruzzo (20%), Campania (15%), Emilia Romagna (11%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (10%), Lazio (17%), Liguria (15%), Lombardy (9%), Bolzano (14%), Trento (8%), Piedmont (8%), Puglia (21%), Sicily (25%), Tuscany (15%), Umbria (29%) and Veneto (8%). Always on a daily basis, the employment of intensive care by patients with Covid-19 it grows in Friuli Venezia Giulia (3%), Lombardy (3%), Marche (3%) and Puglia (7%) while it decreases in Basilicata (4%), Liguria (3%), Molise (0%). In Valle d’Aosta (0%) variation not available. And instead, stable in 13 regions or autonomous provinces: Abruzzo (7%), Calabria (6%), Campania (6%), Emilia Romagna (6%), Lazio (8%), Pa Bolzano (5%), Pa Trento (1%), Piedmont (4%), Sardinia (9%), Sicily (7%), Tuscany (6%), Umbria (5% ) And Veneto (3%).

Today’s Covid bulletin from Italy

New updates will arrive in the afternoon. In the meantime, the cases were yesterday 76,260, against 96,365 of the day before. THE deaths They were 153. Intensive care increased (11 more (yesterday -8) with 55 admissions a day, while ordinary hospitalizations increased by 30 units, 8,939 in all.

Covid, other news

Covid cunning, Cossarizza’s appeal: “Register the contagion”

Precocious puberty and covid, boom of cases in girls

Fourth dose of Covid vaccine: for whom and when?