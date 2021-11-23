Covid in Europe, full intensive care in Germany

“In some regions of Germany the situation is not only serious, but now it is very, very dramatic. We have to transfer patients, the intensive care units are full ”: the German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, once again expressing very strong concern about the Covid situation in Germany. “Anyone who has a heart attack or an accident in these regions has a lot of difficulty getting good care,” he adds. Currently vacant places in intensive care in Berlin are 8.1%, 8.8% in Saxony and 9.4% in Bavaria. There are 3,845 intensive care beds occupied throughout Germany and 399.8 the average weekly incidence per 100,000 inhabitants.

Covid, Zaia’s provocation: “Vaccination obligation, do we use handcuffs and forced accompaniment?”



For Spahn, compulsory vaccination is not a solution in the emergency phase, “its effects arrive too late”. “Let’s not break this fourth wave with the mandatory vaccine because the effects come too late,” he explained about the debate on mandatory vaccination. This is an issue that has gained ground in Germany, even after the public stance in its favor by the minister-president of Bavaria, Markus Soeder, and of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Wienfried Kretschmann. In an interview with Deutschlandfunk, Spahn explained that “we have to reduce contacts and act decisively at the state level. This is why I do not know if all the forces we have at this precise moment are correctly concentrated on this debate ». The Merkel government, through its spokesman Steffen Seibert, reiterated yesterday that it will not introduce the vaccine requirement. And yesterday the president of the Robert Kock Institut, Lothar Wieler, recalled that the vaccine requirement is “the last resort” when everything else does not work effectively.

Brussels, police respond with water cannons to the launching of objects by the No Vax on the march



Austria anticipates the third dose at 4 months

Austria has decided to bring forward the third ‘booster’ dose four months after inoculation of the second dose. The reason was provided by the national emergency service on anti-Covid vaccinations considering that in some exceptional cases the booster was already administered within four months. By January 3, 2022, people who had received a dose of the Janssen vaccine will have to undergo the booster dose and thus avoid the green pass expiration.

WHO: alert for intensive care in Europe

“We can predict that there will be high or extreme pressure on hospital beds in 25 European countries and high or extreme pressure on intensive care units in 49 of the 53 countries between now and March 1, 2022.” This is the alarm launched by the WHO which has predicted that the total deaths will exceed 2.2 million by the spring of next year. To reverse this trend, explains WHO, and to be able to “live with the virus” it is necessary to take a “vaccine plus” approach, that is, to take the standard vaccines and the booster. The situation is “very serious”: the WHO, in no uncertain terms, has certified that the impact of the fourth wave of the pandemic on Europe is increasingly out of control, with over 4,200 deaths per day and the risk of 700,000 victims within spring.

The clearest explanation of how Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines fight Covid and what happens inside us



In Greece, no vaxes are prohibited from entering restaurants, cinemas and museums

Meanwhile, new anti-Covid restrictions have come into effect in Greece today, while the authorities have launched a campaign to convince older people to get vaccinated. As of today, unvaccinated citizens are banned from entering all enclosed public spaces, including bars, restaurants, cinemas and museums. Gyms were already banned even for those unable to provide evidence of immunization or recent recovery from the virus, which would have prompted many people to sell memberships. Until further notice, employees in both the public and private sectors will have to work in staggered shifts with the obligation of masks also in the work spaces. The measures were imposed as the capacity of intensive care units across the country exceeded 90 percent, according to health officials. Vaccination rates in Greece are much lower than in other European countries, with a quarter of adults not yet receiving the first dose.

Covid, boom in infections in Bolzano: the Province tries to raise awareness with a disturbing commercial



Victims have also increased in recent weeks. The death toll from the start of the pandemic to today is 17,313 out of a population of about 11 million. Meanwhile, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced in Parliament that bonuses of 900 euros on average will be awarded to 100,000 health workers as a sign of recognition for their commitment during the pandemic. “It’s the least we can do, taking into account what we already owe them,” he said.

Covid-19, third dose and antibody dosage: Burioni explains what the correlated protection is



The UK expert: only the unvaccinated are now in intensive care

The vaccine, however, works to such an extent that Covid-19 “is no longer a serious disease” for vaccinated people, says Professor Andrew Pollard, professor of immunology at Oxford University and father, together with colleague Sarah Gilbert, of the former. coronavirus vaccine completed in the world: the one produced by AstraZeneca. In an article written for the Guardian, Pollard comments on the latest updated data which confirm that – in the United Kingdom and in other countries – the majority of current hospital admissions for Covid and almost all of those in intensive care are made up of unvaccinated people. The “horror” of the most serious symptoms, of the hunger for air that forces some patients to still have to resort to assisted breathing machines, is now “largely limited” to those who have not been vaccinated, the British academic noted. . For all the others, the infection – even in the most transmissible version fed by the Delta variant – was instead reduced to “mild symptoms”, to “little more than an unpleasant disturbance”, echoed Ben Angus, professor of infectious diseases in the same university of Oxford. According to Angus, moreover, the same wave of new infections that has been sweeping various continental European countries in recent weeks now appears destined to “translate directly” into a substantial pandemic of “unvaccinated”: people to whom – he recommends – should be administered as soon as possible for preventive purposes “the first and second dose” vaccine. With the third reinforcement, suggested 5-6 months after the second, starting with the more mature and vulnerable age groups.