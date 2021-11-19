Covid, in Europe it could cost another 300 thousand deaths: study

Covid in Europe, in the worst-case scenario, the coronavirus pandemic could cost another 300,000 deaths. This is the number of victims hypothesized by a study, based on a model that counts the number of people in 19 countries who have not been infected or vaccinated. The unprotected. The analysis, available in a preprint version on ‘MedRxiv’ and not yet peer-reviewed, is being relaunched by ‘Nature’ online. The calculated one – specify the authors, experts from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine – is a maximum number, based on the worst picture, i.e. assuming that all anti-contagion restrictions are lifted and contacts between individuals return to pre-Covid levels. The models contained in the work also predict that the pandemic could lead to approximately one million hospitalizations at the European level.

Beyond the precise number, Analysis results suggest that the impending toll of Sars-CoV-2 infections could be quite severe in Europe, and likely elsewhere.explains Henrik Salje, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Cambridge University in the UK, not involved in the study and cited by Nature. But the figures are to be interpreted with caution, he stresses, because the analysis assumes that everyone in the population will be exposed, thus “an extreme worst case scenario”. The study can be taken, however, as a useful exercise to help countries prepare for future challenges, says Sheryl Chang, University of Sydney in Australia. “THE numbers are shocking and may or may not occur, but people need to be aware that Covid-19 isn’t over“, he warns.

About 315 million people across Europe have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. For their study, Lloyd Chapman of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and colleagues have collected data on Covid deaths across a range of age groups in countries across Europe, from which they estimated the total number of people who had been infected in each country in early November 2021. This figure, together with data on vaccination rates, was used to calculate the share of the population that at that time had not yet acquired immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and was therefore still at increased risk of being hospitalized or die of Covid-19, if all restrictions were immediately lifted. The analysis also took into account people who may still be at risk despite previous exposure or vaccination.

The team observed a notable variation in potential Covid burden across Europe. The countries with the highest percentage of people at risk were obviously those with the lowest vaccination rates, a smaller share of already infected people and older populations.. For example, around 8 in 1,000 people in Romania, where vaccination rates are relatively low, may still be hospitalized, compared to less than one in 1,000 in England. In absolute terms, some 280,000 people in Germany, a country that has a sizeable elderly population, could still end up in hospital, compared to 6,300 in Denmark.

But in the analysis it also warns of the need not to let our guard down everywhereEven with relatively high vaccination coverage among eligible populations, countries can still experience waves of hospitalizations and deaths, Lloyd warns. The numbers contained in the work are “very much at the upper limit of what could happen,” he points out. Though the study does not take into account other factors that could further increase the risk, such as the emergence of a variant of Sars-CoV-2 that escapes immunity, or an immunity that wanes over time, say the researchers. Monitoring the duration of protection against the disease, notes Megan O’Driscoll, who studies the impact of infectious diseases at Cambridge University, “will be crucial to understanding the future long-term risks” of the virus.