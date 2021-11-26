Covid in Europe, which countries are classified as being of great concern

According to the ECDC, eight European countries are classified with an “extremely worrying” Covid situation, while others are of “strong concern”. Italy, along with Spain and Sweden, is of “moderate concern”.

The epidemiological situation is worsening throughout Europe, struggling with the fourth wave of Covid-19. Some countries, such as Spain And Italy, withstand the blow better than others, thanks also to the high vaccination rates achieved, while in others the high number of new contagions and the resulting pressure on hospitals is forcing individual governments to take restrictive measures again, since lockdown compulsory vaccination, passing through the Green pass and curfew. The ECDC, which updated its weekly report on the progress of the pandemic, pointed out that at the end of week 46 (which ended Sunday 21 November 2021) both infections and deaths are slowly increasing and expects rates of case notification, mortality rates and hospital and ICU admissions will increase in next two weeks.

Also the ECDC, which on Thursday had already published the update of the Covid risk map, also assessed which countries to keep an eye on the most, based on a composite score based on the absolute value and on the trend of five epidemiological indicators Covid-19 weekly: case notification rates for the past 14 days; test rates and test positivity; case notification rates in people aged 65 and over; hospitalization and ICU admission rates; mortality.

Well, it emerged that in the week in question, eight countries, namely Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovakia were classified with a situation “extremely worrying”, 14 other countries, namely Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal and Slovenia, to “strong concern” and eight countries (Cyprus, Estonia, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain and Sweden) a “moderate concern”.

Compared to the previous week, only one country, namely the France, moved to a higher category, seven countries (Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania, Norway, Romania and Slovenia) moved to a lower category and 22 countries remained in the same category. As regards the vaccinations, As of 21 November, administrations of at least one vaccine dose in the EU / EEA covered 81.7% among adults aged 18 and over and 70.2% in the total population. The complete vaccination course covered 77.0% (range of countries: 29.2–92.8%) among adults aged 18 and over and 65.8% (range of countries: 24, 4–81.5%) in the total population.