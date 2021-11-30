Covid, in France 47 thousand infections in 24 hours. In the UK Johnson pushes: “Third dose for everyone by the end of January”

In the last 24 hours in France they have registered 47 thousand infections from Covid-19. A fact that worries and that, according to reports from the French Health Minister, Olivier Véran, could soon exceed the peak of the last third wave. The weekly average of cases currently exceeds 30 thousand contagions a day, with a growth of even severe symptoms: “1,700 patients are in intensive care and intensive care services ”, explains Véran,“ for this reason the recall campaign must be expanded immediately ”. The vaccine continues to be strongly recommended by the French authorities, “the only way that allows us to stem and limit the number of serious cases, hospitalizations, resuscitations and deaths. And this is also the usefulness of the health pass », the minister reiterated. On the vaccine front, the French health authorities a few hours ago recommended vaccination against Covid for children from 5 to 11 years at risk. A first opinion expressed by the French High Authority for Health (HAS) which recommended protection in particular for children “of that vulnerable age group or who live in contact with immunosuppressed or vulnerable people who are not protected by the vaccine”.

The UK and the fourth wave

Meanwhile, the UK also continues to fight against the fourth wave and the possible threat of the Omicron variant. The British government intends to ensure the third dose of Covid vaccine for the entire adult population by the end of January. It was Boris Johnson himself who said it, reiterating that vaccines “are the crucial weapon to contain the Omicron variant, waiting for our scientists to crush it”. Unlike France, the British Minister of Health, however, recalled how the Kingdom started first of all with vaccines and how the current situation is “much better” than in previous waves. The declared objective for the next few days will also be to resume the vaccination campaign at full speed “with the reopening of extra centers and the use of 400 soldiers”.

Fourth wave Christmas

With regard to the possible anti Covid measures to be adopted in the delicate Christmas period, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was confident that the next holiday period “will be better than last year, despite the yet to be fully assessed threat of the new one. Omicron variant ». Pressed by reporters at today’s Downing Street press conference to update the pandemic and the vaccination campaign, Johnson called the reintroduction of model restrictions “extremely unlikely”. lockdown in the festive period. “And this” continued the prime minister, “thanks above all to the availability of vaccines.”

EU meeting on Omicron: “More vaccines and no panic”

Meanwhile, the EU Commission met to discuss measures to combat the Omicron variant. The president of the European executive Ursula von der Leyen reported on the meeting on Twitter explained how the members of the Commission focused on some priorities: “Increase in the capacity of sequencing, tracing, acceleration of vaccines, third doses, repatriation of EU citizens in Southern Africa “. Paolo Gentiloni also echoed the president: “More vaccines and no panic”.

