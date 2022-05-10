Covid, in Fvg 1,051 new infections and six deaths

8 people are hospitalized in intensive care, while 161 patients are hospitalized in other wards

UDINE. On Tuesday 10 May in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 182 new infections were detected on 5,013 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 3.63%. Furthermore, 5,313 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 869 cases (16.36%) were detected, for a total of 1,051 new cases.

There are 8 people hospitalized in intensive care, while patients hospitalized in other departments are 161. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health.

As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group is the 50-59 years (18.36%), followed by the 40-49 (16.08%) and by the 60-69 (12.65%).

The day recorded the deaths of 6 people: a 91-year-old woman from San Dorligo della Valle (who died in hospital), a 90-year-old woman from Muggia (who died in a residence for the elderly), an 89-year-old woman from Pordenone ( died in hospital), an 87-year-old man from Chions (who died in hospital), an 86-year-old man from Ronchi dei Legionari (who died in hospital) and finally an 81-year-old man from Cervignano del Friuli (who died in hospital).

The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic amounts to 5,051, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,262 in Trieste, 2,375 in Udine, 957 in Pordenone and 457 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 370,133 people have been positive with the following territorial division: 80,274 in Trieste, 154,534 in Udine, 88,292 in Pordenone, 41,394 in Gorizia and 5,639 from outside the region.

As regards the regional health system, the following positives were found: in the Friuli Centrale university health care agency 2 administrators, 1 biologist, 7 nurses, 4 doctors, 1 specialized technical operator, 4 social health workers, 3 midwives, 1 laboratory; in the Julian Isonzo University Healthcare Company of 3 nurses, 1 socio-health worker: in the Western Friuli Healthcare Company of 5 nurses, 3 doctors, 4 socio-health workers, 2 technicians; to the Ircss Burlo Garofolo of 2 nurses; at the Ircss Cro in Aviano of 1 scholarship holder and 1 doctor. With regard to residences for the elderly in Friuli Venezia Giulia, the infection of 35 guests and 23 operators was recorded.