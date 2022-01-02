Covid: in Fvg 1,188 new infections and 3 deaths – Medicine

(ANSA) – UDINE, 02 JAN – Today in Fvg on 4,282 molecular swabs, 1,143 new infections have been detected (positivity of 26.69%). Furthermore, 1,057 antigenic rapid tests have been carried out, from which 45 cases (4.24%) were detected. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi.



Today there are 3 deaths: an 88-year-old man from Trieste (who died in hospital), one of 68 from Trieste (hospital) and one of 67 from Rovereto (hospital). There are 28 people admitted to intensive care and 298 patients hospitalized in other wards.



There were a total of 4,228 deaths, of which 1,018 in Trieste, 2,080 in Udine, 784 in Pordenone and 346 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 140,268, the clinically healed 343, while the people in isolation are 14,440. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Fvg, a total of 159,605 people have been positive, of which 38,550 in Trieste, 66,463 in Udine, 33,045 in Pordenone, 19,238 in Gorizia and 2,309 from outside the region. The total of positives was reduced by two units following a rapid test not confirmed by the subsequent molecular swab (Pn) and a positive test removed after case review (Gorizia). As far as the regional health system is concerned, the following positives were found: in the Giuliano Isontina university health care unit 1 social worker, 1 nurse, 2 doctors, 1 social health worker 1 technician; 1 doctor, 3 nurses and 1 socio-health worker in the Friuli Centrale university health authority; 1 doctor in the Western Friuli Health Authority. Finally, with regard to residences for the elderly, 12 infections were recorded among the operators (Pradamano, Tolmezzo, Ronchi dei Legionari, Ampezzo, Martignacco, Aiello and Trieste) and five cases among the guests (Trieste, Latisana, Tolmezzo, Gorizia, San Canzian d ‘Isonzo).



