Covid, in Fvg 1206 new infections and three deaths: there are no hospitalized in intensive care

UDINE. On Saturday 9 April in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 345 new infections were detected on 4,300 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 8.02%. There are also 6,868 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 861 cases (12.54%) were detected. There are no people admitted to intensive care, while 140 patients are hospitalized in other wards.

As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected groups are the 50-59 years (18.24%) and the 40-49 years (17.00%); following the 30-39 years (11.28%).

Today there are the deaths of a 90-year-old man from Resia (who died at home), a 90-year-old man from Coseano (who died in hospital) and a 65-year-old woman from Moggio Udinese (who died in hospital).

The total number of deaths amounts to 4,940, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,216 in Trieste, 2,343 in Udine, 938 in Pordenone and 443 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 314,321, the clinically healed 355, while the people in isolation are 24,309.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 344,065 people have been positive with the following territorial subdivision: 74,914 in Trieste, 142,920 in Udine, 82,486 in Pordenone, 38,554 in Gorizia and 5,191 from outside the region. The total of positive cases was reduced by 2 units following 1 negative molecular swab after positive antigen test and following 1 positive test removed after case review.

With regard to the regional health system, the following positives were found: the Giuliano Isontina university health agency of 7 nurses, 1 doctor, 1 social health worker, 1 midwife, 2 technicians and 1 therapist; to the Friuli Centrale university health authority of 1 administrative, 1 scholarship holder, 1 professional collaborator, 1 engineer, 1 educator, 3 nurses, 5 social health workers and 3 therapists; to the Western Friuli Health Authority of 2 administrators, 2 nurses, 1 doctor, 1 technical operator and 2 socio-health operators; to the Irccs Burlo Garofolo of 1 midwife and 1 health researcher; to the Regional Healthcare Coordination Company of 1 nurse.

Finally, as regards the residences for the elderly in Friuli Venezia Giulia, the infection of 30 guests (of which 26 in Trieste) and 25 operators is recorded.