Covid, in Germany 76 thousand infections in the last 24 hours: the threshold of 100 thousand dead has been exceeded. Austria: over 600 patients in intensive care

There Germany has exceeded the threshold of 100 thousand dead for Covid since the beginning of the pandemic. The fourth wave that has swept the country in recent weeks has not yet slowed down: in the last 24 hours alone, almost 76 thousand infections (a new record) e 351 deaths, which bring the total to 100.119. The measures taken in recent days have not yet produced effects and now the prime minister of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, no longer excludes a lockdown before Christmas. One measure on the model Austria, where the numbers of ICU admissions, close to the all-time record, are giving reason to the choice of the generalized tightening started this week. Meanwhile also in France comes a first restriction: the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, announced the reinstatement of the “obligation to mask“In all public places as well as outdoors in areas of great turnout.

However, the situation is not only serious in the two German countries: it is no longer there no region in green in Europe in the new map of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc). In Italy the largest number of regions is in yellow. The Province of Bolzano is in dark red and the Province of Trento, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Val d’Aosta, Liguria, Marche and Lazio are in Red. In the rest of Europe, the highest incidence of infections compared to the population is recorded inCentral Eastern Europe, in the countries of Benelux in those baLtici and in Ireland, all in dark red. Spain, France, Sweden and Portugal are predominantly in the red.

In Germany – According to the data of the Robert Koch Institute published this morning, the number of new infections has exceeded the threshold for the first time 70 thousand cases daily, with 75,961 new infections within 24 hours. The figure for last week was 65,371 new cases. The incidence over the last seven days is 419.7 cases every 100 thousand inhabitants, a new record since the beginning of the pandemic. The figure recorded yesterday was 404.5 cases, while seven days ago it was 336.9. At the national level, 351 new deaths were recorded: in Europe, Germany is the fifth country to have exceeded the threshold of 100 thousand deaths, after Russia, Kingdom United, Italy And France. “The danger is evident. It will be possible to prevent it only if there is a generalized understanding and a common awareness to avoid contacts and respect the measures “, declared the CDU politician. Kretschmer at the Saechsische Zeitung. If there is no improvement next week, “we will have to face the discussion” about a possible lockdown. The governor of Saxony also said he was convinced that the occupation of the beds with Covid patients will increase dramatically in the coming weeks. “We are now preparing to transfer patients to other federal states.” Saxony – the only Land in Germany – recorded a weekly incidence of 1,074.6 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

In Austria – In neighboring Austria, the situation of women is worrying intensive therapies, where the threshold of 600 patients. Others have been busy in the last 24 hours 41 beds bringing the total number to 619. This is the highest number in 2021. The highest value since the beginning of the pandemic was instead recorded exactly one year ago, the November 25, 2020, with 709 beds occupied. With 600 hospitalizations the ‘threshold 5‘which would include a general lockdown, which however is already in force because it was brought forward by a few days.