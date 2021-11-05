Covid in Germany, only 30 places in Thuringian hospitals: “We will not cure no vax”

Berlin, November 5, 2021 – They only remain 30 beds reserved for Covid patients in the intensive care units of Thuringian hospitals. This data, made known by the Laut Divi-Intensivregister, is enough to photograph a situation that becomes more and more worrying day by day in Germany struggling with fourth wave of the pandemic. The most populous country in Europe with around 83 million people is experiencing a “huge” pandemic of unvaccinated people, as the Minister of Health Jens Spahn said in recent days, asking for more severe action to combat the resumption of infections. Germany records an average of over 30,000 infections a day: in the last 24 hours, 37,120 new cases have been counted, yesterday the Robert Koch Institut reported 33,949 new infections. Also today, Germany reported another 154 deaths, raising the total at the beginning of the epidemic to 96,346 deaths

And there is an alarm of contagion in the German Land of Thuringia, where the weekly incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants registered today at the Robert Koch Institut was 386.9. And today the president of Thuringia, Bodo Ramelow, according to Bild reports, he threatened to no longer treating the unvaccinated in hospitals should the pressure on health facilities rise excessively. “We will not be able to guarantee that anyone will come to the hospital without the protection of the vaccine, that it can be treated here,” said Ramelow, also reporting that he received 1,200 hate messages on Twitter, after having published a post with the news of having received the so-called “booster”, the third dose.









Meanwhile, the Land of Germany which has a higher incidence of covid-19, the Saxony, introduces the Green pass from next Monday for entry into restaurants and indoor venues and for cultural events. Only those who can prove that they have been vaccinated or cured will have access to such indoor premises. Only exceptions will be made for children and adolescents. Saxony has a weekly incidence of 385.7 new infections per hundred thousand inhabitants, the highest share of the entire federation. The number of Covid patients hospitalized has tripled in the last 14 days and the number of those in intensive care has doubled, experts from the Ministry of Health, the union of health insurance funds and family doctors warn. The possibility of adopting a reinforced Green pass in Germany was welcomed by the conference of regional health councilors with Minister Jens Spahn, who hypothesized the use of more severe regime than “2G” in regions where there is a surge in infections.









In Austria the ‘2-G rule’ which means access only for people vaccinated (geimpft) or healed within six months (genesen) in restaurants, hotels, personal services (massage centers and hairdressers), events with 25 or more people regardless of whether seats are assigned or not. The rule will also apply to hospital visits and rest cases. Germany also hypothesized the use of the more severe “2G” regime in regions where Covid should re-explode to the point of bringing hospitals in emergency, as is already happening in Saxony and Thuringia. Kretschmer, the Saxon governor, said that introducing some restrictions for the unvaccinated is the way to go precisely to avoid new lockdowns.

With Covid in the heart of Europe, Austria also uses a hard fist against the no vax and, leading the way, on Monday it will impose the first lockdown for those who are not immunized. In other words, no more restaurants, nightlife, hotels, sports and cultural events, as well as no skiing holidays. “When we get in the car we put on the seat belt, the Covid vaccine is our belt,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said, after the nearly ten thousand cases in the last 24 hours. Yesterday the infections were 9,388 with the intensive care that is rapidly taking over. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (OeVP) this evening at the end of a meeting with the governors of the Laender announced the measures that will come into force as early as Monday. “Get vaccinated, the pandemic can only be defeated with vaccination – said the chancellor -. The Laender can restrict the measures if they want to”. The new emergency plan is based on the ‘2-G rule’ . The vaccination certificate, ‘Green pass’ with double dose, will last 9 months and no longer 12. In the first four weeks after the entry into force of the 2-G rule, if a person gets vaccinated with the first dose and then presents a negative molecular swab (Pcr), he will be able to access the areas ‘reserved’ for the vaccinated or cured. In shops and museums it will return the Ffp2 mask is mandatory.







