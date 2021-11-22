COVID IN GERMANY / The elephant in the living room “hidden” by the infection alarm

The first signs date back to September, when in a paragraph of the Tageszeitung, the main Berlin newspaper, a news report appeared about a certain Covid-19 outbreak that broke out at a party in Münster. The news was that the partygoers were all young people who were double-dose vaccinated. Nothing to be alarmed about, concluded the columnist, the validity of the rule of 2G launched by the government (enter the disco only if vaccinated or cured) is absolutely not in question, and concluded with the heartfelt appeal: everyone to vaccines! If the outbreak had broken out among the unvaccinated, we can imagine the turn the article would have taken.

The second warning came a few weeks later in Berlin. The same scenario, a disco full of young people vaccinated with double doses, and here too a boom, an expanding Covid-19 outbreak, but not in the media, which dedicate just enough time for a yawn to the incident.

And so, step by step, amid the silence of the media on the small signs that have appeared here and there in the country, we have reached the 58,000 new Covid cases of November 18, 2021 (daily average over the week: 44,941) when in November of the year previous, in full second wave, new cases were just over 20,000 (daily average of the week 18,448); and no one was vaccinated. Is it all the fault of the unvaccinated? Maybe it’s time to start using your brain again.

Meanwhile, some data. There German Statista database it gives a very interesting insight into the bed / intensive care situation which is a fundamental data for assessing the seriousness of the situation.

Well, as of November 14, 2021 the situation of places occupied in intensive care in German hospitals was this: 3,021 beds occupied by Covid patients (average age 68 years), 16,139 occupied by non-Covid patients, 2,500 free beds, 9,100 spare beds available. On November 14, 2020, in full second wave, however, the situation was this: 3,376 beds occupied by Covid patients (average age 70 years), 16,199 occupied by non-Covid patients, 5,402 free beds and 11,921 spare beds available.

Differences? Apart from the diminished beds, a curious fact for a situation of repeated health emergency, practically zero. Or rather there is a difference and not just. In November 2020, the second dose vaccinated was 0%, today they are 68%. There Wdr, the public broadcaster of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, writes that one third of 3,021 intensive care patients in November 2021 are vaccinated with a double dose.

Now, by correlating the data on daily infections and those on intensive care, we find that compared to a doubling of German cases (comparison between November 2020 and November 2021) hospitalizations are almost the same. And this confirms what has been known for a long time, namely that the vaccines do not stop the infection but avoid a heavy course of the disease to which the most fragile ones would be destined above all. So they are fine for the protection of the single individual, but they are unable to protect society as a whole with the herd effect. The demonstration is that the first signs of the new German outbreaks began among children vaccinated with double doses, who evidently felt safe from the virus and for this reason they did not use any basic health measures such as social distancing or hand sanitation.

Therefore continue to regard the unvaccinated as a social criminal and treat him as the only responsible infector of the increase in infections is an act, as well as misleading, clearly discriminating.

The suspicion is that insisting on wanting to see the problem only in the unvaccinated corresponds to a precise choice to cover inefficiencies, incapacity, dullness, incompetence above all political. Furthermore, as regards Germany, it should be noted that even in the catastrophic case of a doubling of intensive care, the reserve of 9,000 beds would still allow the situation to be managed.

So you do not understand the catastrophism of the media that perhaps, instead of sounding the sirens antiCovid as if there was no tomorrow, they should ask their government for the reason for those 3,000 fewer beds in intensive care in the middle of the pandemic. But let alone if Pravda’s contemporary equivalents question power. The game is all too clear: the media mainstream alarms sound antiCovid nationwide and the government is demanding and obtaining an extension of the state of emergency which gives them free hands to do what they want.

Perhaps it is the case to change the mental paradigm and understand that we have passed from a health emergency to an emergency democratic. Now it is the institutions of democratic representation that are in crisis. Perhaps the worst post-World War II crisis in Germany because it was denied by everyone: media, political parties, trade unions, intellectuals – with very few exceptions – and the entire cultural establishment.

This is the classic case of the elephant in the living room. You can pretend he doesn’t exist but he is there. You can smell it, feel the vibrations of the floor when it moves its paws and as soon as it rotates the trunk it is as if a tornado arises. He is there, planted in the middle of the room as if he had always been there. It is impossible not to see it yet you ignore it and act as if nothing had happened. Get on with your life, your daily grind whispering in your ear that everything will be fine, that it will soon be back to normal, and that there is no pachyderm in the living room. But he is there and if you do nothing sooner or later he will break everything. Including you, whether you are vaccinated or not.

