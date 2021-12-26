Covid, in Germany the infections drop after the lockdown of the unvaccinated – Corriere.it

Cases of contagion in Germany dropped drastically within 24 days: but the Minister of Health has already anticipated a new wave due to the Omicron variant

After a crisis that has become very heavy in recent weeks – with intensive care overcharging in many Lander, the Luftwaffe in the field for move the sick in the least affected areas of the country, and the request to neighboring countries to offer availability in case it was necessary to move patients abroad – the Germany now seems to have returned to a situation of tranquility, as far as the Covid pandemic. The data of the last few days, communicated by the Robert Koch Institut, speak of a constant decline: 35,431 new cases reported on December 24 (with 370 deaths), 22,214 at Christmas (with 157 deaths), 10,100 cases in the 24 hours preceding today (with 88 deaths). Yet the health authorities continue to keep the alert very high: because the data could soon recover.

On the one hand, on current data the effects of the measures weigh

, harsh, decided by the German government in recent weeks. Angela Merkel’s last act as Chancellor was to launch a lockdown of the unvaccinated, which effectively enforced the 2G rule: the unvaccinated were prohibited from entering shops, cultural events and leisure venues such as cinemas, restaurants and theaters; those who were not immunized could only go shopping or go to the pharmacy. Also limited personal contacts for those not vaccinated.

The statements of the health minister of the government led by Olaf Scholz, however, are anything but optimistic. The percentage of omicron cases will go up a LOT in the next few days, tweeted Karl Lauterbach, asking fellow citizens to be careful during the Christmas celebrations: even the vaccinated should swab. At the moment we haven’t seen the Omicron wave yet: but the situation will change very soon, within the first week of January.

The fear – according to the experts, also looking at the data of neighboring countries, from France to Italy, decidedly founded – that, while the Delta wave falls as a result of the measures implemented, the new wave of Omicron will arrive. Cases of Omicron were up 25% from the previous 24 hours on Wednesday.