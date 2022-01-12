Covid, in Germany the infections increase despite the measures: 80,430 new positives, a new record. In England nearly 400 dead

The nearly 400 died in England, the restrictions extended in Greece, the record of infections in Portugal, the discussion on vaccination obligation in Belgium. But above all the situation in Germany, where the progress of the virus seemed to be under control. It is not so. It seemed that the German measures, in particular the use of the “lockdown” for the not vaccinated, had managed to curb the contagion race that is sweeping across Europe. Instead, the slight decline in recent weeks was probably mainly due to the lower number of swabs performed. In fact, in the last 24 hours Germany records the new record of cases: they are 80,430 the new positives identified. Not only that, the data of the Robert Koch Institut they also indicate a high number of deaths: well 384 in just one day. The incidence rose to 407.5 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants on a weekly basis, compared to the previous survey of 387.9 cases.

The infections began to rise again in Germany at the beginning of 2022, after a slow decline throughout the month of December. At least in part due to restrictions for the unvaccinated, as well as a massive use of smartworking. At the same time, however, the number of swabs carried out in Germany dropped significantly: in the week between December 27 and January 2, according to data from the Rki, only 948 thousand PCR tests were processed. Three weeks ago they were still 1.7 million. Only last week the government and the Länder agreed on a new package of rules against Omicron, decreasing the duration of the forty but also providing for the return to school with the obligation of mask and swab for all pupils. No step forward, however, on the vaccination obligation: the new German chancellor Olaf Scholz he had announced that he wanted to introduce it “at the beginning of February or March“, But it seems increasingly difficult to meet the deadline. Despite the fact that most of the parties in parliament are agree on principle, a bill of the government. Indeed, within the coalition there does not seem to be full consent on this matter between the two left parties (social democrats and greens) and the liberals.

About the 30% of the entire German population, including children, is not vaccinated. A poll released Tuesday by RTL and NTV indicates that 70% of adult Germans are in favor of compulsory 28% it is contrary. The most hostile are the voters of the far-right party AfD, while the greatest consensus is among the Social Democrats. Meanwhile, the German government has already passed the vaccine obligation law for the healthcare personnel and of retirement homes starting from half of March. It is possible that at this point the executive may choose the path of gradually expand the obligation to other sectors of the world of work.

ENGLAND – There Great Brittany nearly 400 covid deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily bulletin of the health authorities records 129,587 new infections and 398 deaths. It is, underlines the Guardian, the highest death toll since February 24, 2021, when there were 442. There are currently 19,735 hospitalized covid patients, of which 793 are attached to respirators.

GREECE – They will be extended by one week restrictions on bars and restaurants in Greece, where the omicron variant – as indeed in the rest of the countries – is increasing the number of infected people. The government, local media reported, in the period of parties Christmas until January 17 has imposed the closure of bars, restaurants and clubs nocturnal at midnight, forced customers to sit at the table and banned music. These measures will remain in effect until January 24th. For access to public transport and supermarkets, the use of an ffp2 mask or two surgical masks is confirmed. Yesterday in Greece over 32 thousand cases and 80 deaths have been recorded due to Covid.

DENMARK – More than one sixth of the population in Denmark has been infected by the coronavirus, with a million cases registered since the beginning of the pandemic, the National Institute of Health reports. In the last 24 hours, there have been 24,343 cases, including 22,729 first infections, and 1,614 kings infections of the same person.

PORTUGAL – The Portugal has exceeded 40 thousand daily covid infections, for the first time since the start of pandemic. In the past 24 hours, there have been 40,945 new cases and 20 deaths. In this country of 10.3 million inhabitants, there are currently around 277,000 active cases and over 1,600 hospitalized, of which 167 in intensive care.

BELGIUM – The Belgian parliament will discuss the requirement for a vaccine against covid, an issue that also divides within the parties. According to Le Soir, the debate will open next week in committee Health, with the hearing of experts. By the end of February, the Speaker of the Chamber, Eliane Tillieux, is planning a debate in plenary session on the basis of the report of the commission.