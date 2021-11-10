Covid, in Germany the surge in infections continues: 39,676 positives and 236 deaths. The virologist: “Without measures another 100 thousand deaths”

Germany, overwhelmed by a wave of Covid infections that has already led to a tightening of the measures in Bavaria and Saxony, marks a new negative record. The weekly incidence of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection for 100 thousand inhabitants in Germany reached 232.1, marking the highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic for the third consecutive day. The data comes from the Robert Koch Institut: yesterday the incidence was 213.7 cases and Monday 201.1. According to the institute, 39,676 new infections have been registered in the past 24 hours, just below the record figure of 37,120 reported on Friday. There are also 236 more deaths.

The virologist of the Charité institute and hospital in Berlin Christian Drosten, and his podcast “Coronavirus update”, warned of the Covid emergency in Germany and, in light of the experience of Great Britain, says he also expects up to an additional 100,000 deaths in the Federal Republic, if we do not intervene with tougher measures. Drosten – one of the scientists most listened to by the Merkel government during the pandemic – said he did not think a new reduction in contacts could be avoided. Germany is in an “emergency situation. We need to do something now, ”he said. In the medium and long term for the virologist it is clear that the “vaccination holes” must be filled, and “it would be ideal to have a population fully vaccinated with three doses”. But in the meantime we must act, in the short term, “with measures that they hoped to finally have behind us”. “We must probably check the action of the infection again with measures on the contacts: indeed probably not, for sure”. Drosten expects a very difficult winter “With new measures, let’s say it calmly, by lockdown“.

In Saxony the situation is among the most serious and has entered into force since yesterday the rule of access to all occasions of public life only to vaccinated and cured (the so-called 2G rule). The Minister of Social Affairs Petra Köpping (SPD) has foreseen control teams of the public order and health offices accompanied by the police. Measures accepted by the majority but not popular: over the weekend in Leipzig about a thousand demonstrators (against three thousand previously announced) were involved in scuffles with the police. There is talk of 600 administrative offenses, a policeman hospitalized, 500 people arrested, 300 removed, to which must be added 24 arrests of extremists “Querdenker” made before the demonstration.

Alarm also in Bavaria, the weekly incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants recorded yesterday by the Robert Koch Institut has risen to 316.2 and the number of admissions for Covid in intensive care has risen dramatically to 609. Number that triggers the red light (expected when the threshold of 600 is reached): from Tuesday the 2G rule comes into force here too. Governor Markus Söder would like the rule to be introduced throughout the country, as well as for 3G in the workplace to be valid nationally.