Covid, in Germany “towards stabilization of cases”. Restrictive measures in Norway, Denmark: “4 and a half months for third dose”

It’s still not an improvement from three weeks ago – when the situation looked dramatic – but in Germany “The situation is stabilizing and the drop in cases is real”. The new health minister Karl Lauterbach on Twitter, however, that “given that the cases of infections are still too numerous, the vaccination campaign must be strengthened”. The trend is positive but he must not be threatened by the holiday season, added the Social Democrat doctor. According to the latest data, in fact, the weekly incidence is decreasing with 389.2 new weekly infections per 100 thousand inhabitants and the growth curve is flattening out. Ten days ago, with Angela Merkel still chancellor, a series of restrictive measures against no vax had been decided.

And while Britain fears the consequences of Omicron’s spread, the government of Norway is preparing to tighten anti-Covid measures. “The situation is serious, the spread of infections is too high, we must act to limit the damage,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stre told NTB news agency. Norway is registering record numbers in these days for both new cases and hospitalizations. The increases are partly due to the spread of the Omicron variant. There Denmark – whose health authorities have always had an attitude of extreme caution on the front – has decided to anticipate the third dose of the vaccine in light of the growing infections from Covid in the country and for the spread of the Omicron variant. The time between the second and third dose from the previous six months for all over 40 has been reduced to 4 and a half months. With this measure, “we will face the winter with greater protection for the most fragile people”, underlined the Director of the Health Agency, Soren Brostrom.

Meanwhile, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) reports that after the initial cases of the Omicron variant linked to travel “it is reported that an increasing number of infections was acquired within the EU / European Economic Area, also as“Infections belonging to” clusters and outbreaks, and with cases also detected in representative samples collected in the context of routine surveillance systems. A preliminary analysis of the initial Omicron cases reported to the European surveillance system Tessy shows that imported or travel-related cases account for 13% (22), while 70% (121) are acquired locally, including 45% (78) of cases sampled as part of local epidemic investigations “.

European countries reporting cases without a recent travel history or direct contact with travelers outside the EU / See include Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Spain and Iceland. “This indicates that an undetected community transmission may be in progress in the EU / See,” notes the ECDC. Speaking of vaccines, the European body cites the results of an efficacy study conducted in the United Kingdom and published in a pre-print version (therefore not yet subjected to peer review). The study, explains the ECDC, “shows a reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccine against Omicron infection, compared to Delta, in people immunized with two doses. However, efficacy against Omicron was similar to that seen against Delta variant infection in those who received an additional dose of Covid vaccine. The study did not evaluate the vaccine’s effectiveness against severe Covid outcomes“.