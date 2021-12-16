Covid in Great Britain, France closes the borders to British tourists traveling – Corriere.it

Due to the new wave of Omicron, France has decided to close the borders to tourists arriving from Great Britain

LONDON – The Great Britain from today it is a little more island: the France, neighbor par excellence, has raised the bridges.

Faced with the new wave of Omicron, has borders closed to tourists arriving from Great Britain. From Saturday, only the French returning home and the British who have a home in France will be able to travel.

It is an announcement that disrupts the plans of thousands of people ready to leave for the white week or the culture of the big cities across the Channel and which highlights how, despite the hopes and forecasts, not even this will be a “normal” Christmas.

In UK restaurants, theaters, cinemas cancellations are flooding: Queen Elizabeth will forgo the pre-Christmas breakfast. “Too risky to expose so many people to the possibility of getting sick right around Christmas,” said a spokesman.

In the UK every day brings new firsts. Today, more than 88 thousand cases of infections have been registered in 24 hours according to official figures, the highest total since the beginning of the pandemic. The confirmed Omicron variant positives are 10,000, but the true cases would be at least double. Understandable, therefore, the decision of France, where the transmission of the new variant for the moment is limited (about 250 cases).

Yesterday the Prime Minister Boris Johnson he had assured the country with a press conference that canceling Christmas would not be necessary. During the same meeting Chris Whitty, head of public health in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales and one of the most authoritative voices of the pandemic, had instead encouraged citizens to use common sense, cancel everything that was not necessary to safeguard the celebrations and meetings family members they absolutely did not want to give up.

The country seems to have believed Whitty more than the premier if the hospitality sector today accuses bookings in free fall and forecasts of heavy losses. For Johnson, meanwhile, the day is also complicated on a political level. Voting is taking place today in North Shropshire following the resignation of Member of Parliament Owen Paterson due to conflicts of interest. The result in a college that has always and only voted Tory will be a judgment on the credibility and reliability of the premier.