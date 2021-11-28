Covid in Great Britain, Johnson changes the rules for travel and “closes” the country- Corriere.it

Entering the UK will require a molecular swab by day two and isolation; the mask will be mandatory on public transport and in shops. The British Prime Minister’s speech: The best way to fight the virus remains the vaccine

The Omicron variant scares the UK which ran for cover with the introduction of various precautionary measures.

For those arriving from foreign countries a tampon will be mandatory.

In shops and on transport, a mask will be required.

For those who go to dinner with friends, to the cinema, to the theater, to a concert or an exhibition, the quick test is recommended before proceeding, while anyone who comes into contact with a positive case will be forced to isolate themselves for ten days even if they have completed the vaccination cycle.

Overall – Prime Minister Boris Johnson reassured – the United Kingdom is in a good position compared to other countries. The head of government also said he was absolutely certain that this Christmas will be better than last. Considering that in 2020 Great Britain had celebrated in full lockdown, the premier’s words do not necessarily allow for a glimpse of dinners and large family reunions. An improvement, however, taken for granted, given that twelve months ago the vaccine was still a milestone on the horizon.

If two cases of the new variant have been identified in Great Britain (two related cases, we learn), the hope of containing the infections and slowing down the course of the virus by giving time to pharmaceutical multinationals and teams of scientists to study the effectiveness of vaccines current on the new strain of Covid and possibly change the formulas: a scenario that according to the British medical director Chris Whitty could occur quickly. Even just 100 days, he specified, underlining that the new measures are useful to buy time but not to stop the virus.

there mandatory quarantine for those who have come into contact with a sick person, the measure that will have the greatest impact: for example, it will mean prolonged absences in schools and in the workplace even without a positive swab. A price to pay: There are many uncertainties about the new variant so it makes sense to take precautions right away, Whitty said.

The best way to fight the virus, Johnson recalled, to get vaccinated: the third dose available to all those over 40 years of age. Between 12 and 15 a single dose of Pfizer is expected, while from 16 to 39 two.