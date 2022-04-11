Covid, in Guangzhou tests for 18 million inhabitants for 18 symptomatic cases. Shenzhen and Shanghai in lockdown

Guangzhou, the capital of wealthy Guangdong, launches mass testing for all of its 18 million inhabitants, closes schools in attendance until April 17, authorizes travel only with a test done within 48 hours and suspends public events. The move, just weeks after the lockdown of 17 million residents of neighboring Shenzhen, was taken after the local health department found on Sunday 18 cases of Covid-19 and 9 asymptomatic. An exhibition center was converted into a makeshift hospital after authorities announced in recent days that they would start mass tests on the entire population.

In Shanghai, meanwhile, the restrictive measures remain in effect, as the city of 26 million inhabitants set a new combined record of nearly 26,100 cases, of which 914 with symptoms. China has been fighting for weeks against a wave of infections from Covid-19 in the big cities of the east of the country. Shanghai, 26 million inhabitants, has adopted a strict lockdown, no such measure has been announced for Guangzhou, but elementary and middle schools have switched to online classes after 23 local infections were identified last week.

Only citizens with a “specific need” can leave Guangzhou and only with a negative test of no more than 48 hours before departure, said the spokesman of the municipality, Chen Bin. Only 27 cases have been identified, but China continues to apply its ‘zero Covid’ strategy in managing the pandemic, with strict isolation and mass testing soon after the detection of a few cases.

Meanwhile the city of Nanjingcapital of Jiangsu province in eastern China, will build four temporary hospitals to welcome and treat Covid-19 patients. The four hospitals all result from the conversion of sports stadiums and exhibition centers. Nearly 1,000 workers will take part in the construction, according to the municipal commission on housing and urban-rural development. All workers will live in the premises during the works and will be regularly subjected to molecular swabs.