Covid, in Israel via the indoor masks. Shanghai in the grip of the virus: doubts about the number of deaths

For the first time in two years in Israel Indoor masks are no longer mandatory, with some exceptions. As announced in recent days by the premier, Naftali Bennettand by the minister of health, Nitzan Horowitz, since yesterday evening the provision has entered into force on the basis of the decline in infections caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. According to data from the ministry, there were 4,054 cases on Saturday: the lowest number in four months and also the cases of Covid severe in hospitals dropped to 221. The Rt factor is 0.78, well below the epidemic threshold. The exceptions to the obligation to wear a mask indoors concern hospitals, homes for the elderly and flights. There also remains the buffer for travelers upon arrival at the airport Ben Gurion of Tel Aviv, with quarantine until the negative result of the assessment.

The situation in Shanghai is different and dramatic: increasingly gripped in the grip of the virus and where industrial production has collapsed. Although there are doubts about the true number of deaths, 12 deaths were reported yesterday. Yesterday 6,000 domestic cases of Covid-19 were recorded, bringing the total number of infected to 23,000. The frustration and anger of the 26 million residents continues to mount especially on social networks ending in a new video, in black and white, on which the Great Farewall censorship he worked hard to block it. The short 6-minute film, entitled ‘The voice of April’, shows the footage from the top of the city, turned spooky due to the lockdownand traces day by day, through the voices of the residents in the phone calls to the local authorities, the weeks that led to exasperation the inhabitants stuck at home between scarce supplies of food and basic necessities, and with the impossibility of receiving treatment medical outside Covid.

Meanwhile, in the archipelago of the Cook Islands, in the South Pacific, which has no more than 17,000 inhabitants, it has registered the first victim. “It is with great sadness that I announce that we have just registered the first death in our country attributed to Covid-19,” said Prime Minister Mark Brown. She is a 63-year-old woman who received three doses of the vaccine, but who suffered from serious previous diseases. The Cook Islands are isolated from the rest of the world and only registered the first infection last December. But the growing link with the New Zelandthe country closest to the archipelago, has favored the spread of the Omicron variant, which infected 4,727 people in Cook.