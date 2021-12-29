Covid in Israel: what is happening in the pioneer country of vaccinations – Foreign

Rome, December 29, 2021 – The powerful wave of Covid infections, which starring the Omicron variant, has invested the world (here today’s infections in Italy) does not spare either Israel, A country repeatedly taken as a point of reference for the fight against the pandemic and a pioneer in vaccinations. For the second consecutive day the bulletin confirms nearly 3,000 new cases of Coronavirus, the record of the last three months. Effect of the new mutation which, according to the first studies, already represents the 60% of the new positives and spreads rapidly. The good news is that i severe cases appear to remain stable and the deaths few remain. The new wave, called by the premier Naftali Bennet “the storm”, however, must be curbed so much so that the prime minister does not rule out a lockdown.

Record of infections in France: over 200 thousand in 24 hours

Let’s see together i data of the last few days, the point on vaccines with the novelty of the fourth dose and the new rules on forty ei trips.

Summary

For the second consecutive day Israel confirms nearly 3,000 new cases of Coronavirus. The bulletin of the Ministry of Health reported by Ynet in the face of just over 120,000 tests carried out reports 2,967 infections, the highest number recorded in three months. In the last 24 hours in the country it is recorded only one death, which brings the total to 8,243 victims since the start of the pandemic. Few remain critical cases: 88 patients are hospitalized with severe symptoms.

Covid Italia, Fiaso: + 46% of children hospitalized in one week

Israel was taken as a model especially in the administration of vaccines. It was the first state to start, in July, with the third dose and is already experiencing the fourth. The additional booster was inoculated at dipending at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv, but after the release of the first data on the danger of Omicron it was decided to slow down. The Israeli ministry of health has postponed the administrations to over 60s and people at risk who should have started on Sunday. The second booster will still be inoculated to the health workers of a ‘pilot’ hospital which will be taken as a sample to study the behavior of the fourth dose towards Omicron. An analysis to understand whether it is convenient to wait for a new version of the serum that is more effective on the mutation or to push the second recall without changes.

Despite the advance administration of boosters (now possible three months after the second dose) despite the widespread perception, Israel still has too much few vaccinated with the first two doses. The percentage of who has completed the vaccination cycle hovers around the 64%, 5.89 million people (In Italy the percentage is around 75%). Resistance to vaccines appears to be among the causes of the low vaccination rates ultra-orthodox bangs, the no-vax of Israel.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett changed the quarantine rules for those who come into contact with a positive: According to the new guidelines, anyone who is fully vaccinated and exposed to a positive, regardless of the strain of the variant, will only have to remain in quarantine until first negative molecular buffer carried out. Once out of isolation, however, he will not be able to attend mass events or places with fragile populations, such as nursing homes, for the next 10 days. A measure that in similar forms probably it will also be taken in Italy, where the numerous infections risk between positives and contacts to paralyze the country.

Italy: drivers and medical workers in quarantine. Isolation effect: services in tilt

The government committee to fight the pandemic in Israel has also changed the red list of the countries where it is prohibited travel. There is no moreItaly which was removed from the list along with other European countries, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, and a part of African countries for which the ban on the spread of the Omicron variant was initiated. However, they still remain red, among others, United States, Canada, Great Britain, France, Spain and Portugal.