Covid, in Italy 90% vaccinated with two doses – Corriere.it

from Adriana Logroscino

The goal for citizens over 12 was reached yesterday. 70,520 new cases registered, 143 victims

The long-awaited goal has been achieved: since yesterday 90% of Italians over 12 years of age have completed the vaccination cycle against Covid. The exact percentage, on the counter of the government website, taken when the number of Italians vaccinated with two doses reached 48,588,519 yesterday morning. It took longer than expected, given that the goal was set at the start of the campaign, now 16 months ago. But it is also true that the response to mass immunization, in this case calculating the entire population, was very high in Italy (84.11%), compared to other European countries: in the United Kingdom, 74% were vaccinated with two doses. , 76% in Germany and 78% in France.

Recall The challenge continues with the third booster which has already been administered to 84% of the potentially recipient population. the call for the fourth dose indicated, from 21 February, for the immunocompromised: so far 94 thousand have been administered, equal to 11.9% of the potentially recipient population. Lastly, the call for people over eighty, guests of the Rsa and over sixty with specific pathologies that expose them to more serious consequences, in the event of contagion, and who have received the third dose for more than four months: only 80,204 doses already performed, equal to 1.8% of potential recipients. That the immunization campaign has worked, thanks to the very high number of Italians who have responded positively to the collective solicitation, demonstrated by the progress of the pandemic since, in fact, a large part of the protected population. Although the virus still circulates a lot, and despite the restrictions have been almost completely abandoned, the infection clears up in most cases without the hospitals becoming clogged: the occupancy rate is 4% in intensive care and 16% in other wards , where since yesterday the patients for Covid have fallen below the threshold of 10 thousand.

Mortality According to the extended report released by the Higher Institute of Health, the mortality rate in the period 25 February-27 March, among the unvaccinated (36 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) was about five times higher than in the vaccinated with a full cycle less than 120 days (8 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) and about ten times higher than those vaccinated with the third dose (4 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants). Also in relation to hospitalizations, the vaccine clearly makes the difference: from 4 March to 3 April the recourse to hospital treatment was three times higher for the unvaccinated than for those vaccinated with two doses, and about four times higher than for those vaccinated. vaccinated with third dose. All this while the number of infected people is always high: another 70,520 new cases were detected yesterday (16.7% the rate of positivity). And also this week there is an increase in those who are infected for the second or third time: now at 4.5%, it was around 3% in the previous eight months. Most affected by reinfection are young people and women. The slow decline in the weekly incidence continues, from 740 to 657 per 100,000 inhabitants. The value is decreasing in all age groups, except for the elderly (70-79 and over 80). But the highest incidence of all (over 2.5 times the national average) is recorded in the 30-39 age group. The percentage of cases reported under the age of 19 is stable: 21%. The number of deaths, although much lower than in the past, in relation to the high number of positives, has remained above 100 for many days: yesterday 143.