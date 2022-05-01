Covid in Italy, bulletin of 1 May: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

There are 40,757 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 53,602. The victims are instead 105, 25 less than yesterday. There are 287,601 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 383,073. The positivity rate is 14.2%, stable from 13.9% yesterday. There are 366 patients admitted to intensive care, with no changes compared to yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 30. There are 9,738 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 88 fewer than yesterday.

Lazio one of the regions with the most infections

There are 4,133 new Covid cases registered in Lazio in the last 24 hours compared to 7,937 molecular and 22,207 antigenic for a total of 30,144 tests. This was announced in a note by the Councilor for Health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato. Five deaths were reported in the same period, 1,127 hospitalized (-17), 62 intensive care and +5,063 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 13.7%. The cases in Rome city are at 2,107.

The virus in the world

Almost 511 million people in the world have been infected by Covid and over 6.6 million (6,633,596)

they died from the virus. The estimate is from the Reuters agency, according to which infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The United States suffered the heaviest toll, with almost one million dead (more than 998 thousand).

Masks that cost Italians 24 billion euros

Codacons has calculated the cost incurred by the community for the purchase of masks (surgical and Ffp2) in pharmacies, supermarkets and shops, in the period from March 2020 to today: 26 months during which this safety device has accompanied us every day and protected, but which also represented a considerable expense for families. Considering a prudential estimate of expenditure equal to 0.50 euros per day per citizen for the use of surgical and Ffp2, from the beginning of the Covid emergency to today, each Italian has spent a total of about 390 euros for the purchase of masks – analyzes the Codacons – Assuming a potential audience of 50 million Italians who have used the Dpi every day, we arrive at a total cost of 19.5 billion euros. To this account must be added the expenditure incurred by the State for the purchase of Dpi, equal to approximately 4.3 billion euros between 2020 and 2022 financed with public money and, therefore, always resorting to the pockets of citizens, for an account total that is close to 24 billion euros (23.8 billion).