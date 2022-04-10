Covid in Italy, the bulletin of 10 April 2022: update on positive cases, the hospitalized and the healed

There are 53,253 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 63,992. The victims are instead 90, down from 112 yesterday.

In the last 24 hours, 352,265 molecular and antigenic swabs were carried out (yesterday 438,449). The positivity rate is 15.1%, up from 14.6% yesterday. 465 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, three more than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 10,038, or 15 more than yesterday.

Currently positive people are 1,246,556, with an increase of 8,691 in the last 24 hours. A total of 15,292,048 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the number of deaths rises to 160,748. The discharged and healed are 13,884,744, with an increase of 45,139 compared to yesterday.

Lombardy is the region with the most cases

The region with the highest number of cases today is Lombardy with 6,611 infections, followed by Lazio (6,415), Campania (6,179), Veneto (5,341), and Puglia (4,137).

Currently positive people are 1,246,556, with an increase of 8,691 in the last 24 hours. Of these, 1,236,053 are in home isolation.

A total of 15,292,048 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the number of deaths rises to 160,748. The discharged and healed are 13,884,744, with an increase of 45,139 compared to yesterday.

Federfarma: no fourth dose inoculation is foreseen in pharmacies

The national secretary of Federfarma, Roberto Tobia, clarified that at the moment the participation of pharmacies in the new phase of the anti-Covid vaccination campaign relating to the administration of the fourth dose to subjects over 80 and frail subjects from 60 years of age is not foreseen. age.

Covid victims in Molise exceed 600, the last is a 66-year-old woman

A 66-year-old woman from Montagano (Campobasso) died while she was hospitalized in the covid intensive care unit of the Cardarelli hospital in Campobasso. She is the victim number 601 in Molise since the beginning of the pandemic: this was announced by the regional health authorities. In intensive care, a ward that remained empty for 12 consecutive days until last Friday, there are two more entries. There are currently 3 resuscitation patients who need mechanical ventilation. There are a total of 32 patients in the covid area: 3 in intensive care, 18 in infectious diseases and 11 in the frail elderly ward.

Visits to relatives without reservation in the RSA of Trentino

Overcoming the booking system and access to all living spaces and coexistence without time limits, in the time slots established by the institution, which must be at least 5 hours on weekdays and 6 hours on holidays. These are the main innovations of the new post Covid guidelines for access to the Trentino Rsa in effect from tomorrow. “The revision is the result of a precise path that aims to loosen the restrictive measures that the pandemic has imposed, to expand the visiting spaces, but also to resume the socialization and animation paths aimed at the elderly to slowly return to normal. – explains Stefania Segnana, provincial councilor for health -. The new provisions will be effective from tomorrow, also in view of the Easter holidays “.