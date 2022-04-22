Covid in Italy, the bulletin of 22 April 2022: update on positive cases, the hospitalized and the healed

In the last 24 hours in Italy there have been 73,212 new cases of coronavirus (with 437,193 swabs) and 202 deaths, for a total of 162,466 since the beginning of the pandemic. The positivity rate was stable at 16.7% (yesterday 16.8). The bulletin of the Ministry of Health reports it.

Ordinary hospitalizations decrease by 155 units (yesterday +24) to 10,076, intensive care units are 4 less (yesterday +2) with 46 admissions per day, for a total of 411. There are 1,223,122 people currently positive for Covid , 309 more in the last 24 hours. A total of 16,008,181 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 162,466. The discharged and healed are 14,622,593, with an increase of 73,233 compared to yesterday.

In Lombardy there are 9,195 new positives, in Campania 8,845 and in Lazio 7,341.

Sileri: in May via masks indoors but not in all places

“Eliminating the masks indoors must be done wisely and we must start from the analysis of the data. The current circulation of the virus tends without a shadow of a doubt to decrease, as does the severity, in fact the places in intensive care are gradually decreasing. Today all of them they say ‘from May 1st we will remove the masks indoors’, but we must observe how the virus will circulate on that date. It is desirable that we will be able to remove the masks for most of our activities also indoors, but perhaps not in all places; ‘It’s a greater risk, for example, I think it might be reasonable to keep them for a couple of weeks,’ he says Pierpaolo Sileri, Undersecretary of Health. “On trains or airplanes, for example – explains Sileri – it is probably better to keep them a little longer, while in hospitals or in RSA it is unthinkable to guarantee access without masks, certain situations must be protected”.

Inail: 245,392 infections at work since the beginning of the pandemic

From the beginning of the pandemic to the date of last March 31, the infections in the workplace from Covid-19 reported to Inail amounted to 245,392, equal to approximately one fifth of the total accident reports received from January 2020 and to 1.7% of the complex of the national infected communicated by the Higher Institute of Health on the same date. Compared to the 229,037 complaints detected by the previous monthly monitoring, the additional cases are 16,355 (+ 7.1%), of which 9,941 referred to March, 3,056 in February and 2,482 in January 2022, while the other 876 cases are for 89 , 5% referring to 2021 and the remaining 10.5% to 2020. This was revealed by the 26th national report on occupational infections due to the new Coronavirus prepared by the Inail Statistical Actuarial Consultancy. The average age of the infected since the beginning of the pandemic is 46 years for both sexes, but in the last month of the survey it has dropped to 45 years. 41.1% of the total complaints concern the 50-64 age group. This is followed by the age groups 35-49 (36.8%), under 35 (20.2%) and over 64 (1.9%).

School: 98.7% stable presence of pupils

The monitoring data on the pandemic trend in schools for the period 11-16 April have been published on the website of the Ministry of Education. Out of a representative sample of 53.3% of state educational institutions, pupils in attendance were 98.7%. On the basis of the sample analyzed, 99.1% of the pupils attended in childhood; 98.6% in primary school and 98.7% in secondary school. Compared to a sample of 52.8%, 97.3% of the teachers and 97.8% of the ata staff worked in the presence (sample: 53.2% of the total).