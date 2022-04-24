Covid in Italy, the bulletin of 23 April 2022: 70,520 new cases and 143 deaths

There are 70,520 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 73,212. On the other hand, the victims are 143, down from the 202 recorded yesterday.

The processed swabs are 421,533 (yesterday 437,193), so the positivity rate is 16.7%. Declining hospitalizations for Covid patients. The beds currently occupied in the intensive care wards are 409, 2 less than yesterday, with 43 new entries in the last 24 hours. The patients hospitalized with symptoms, on the other hand, are 9,914, 162 fewer than 24 hours ago.

There are 1,232,229 people currently positive for Covid, 9,107 more in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 16,079,209 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 162,609. The discharged and healed are 14,684,371, an increase of 61,778 compared to yesterday.

The weekly report of the ISS, contagions in decline but not among the thirty-year-olds

The slow decrease in the weekly incidence at the national level continues. In the period 11-17 April, according to the weekly report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), the decrease was equal to 657 per 100,000 inhabitants. The incidence falls at 14 days in all age groups with the exception of the 70-79 and over 80 groups. In the 30-39 age group the highest incidence rate at 14 days: 1,618 per 100,000, more than two and a half times the national average. The death rate for the population over 5 years of age, in the period 25 February-27 March 2022, for the unvaccinated is ten times higher than for those vaccinated with boosters.

Fight against Covid, from natural flavonodes a weapon for the fight against the virus

Some natural flavonoids can inhibit a protein essential for the reproduction of Sars-Cov-2, the virus responsible for Covid. The discovery is the result of an international collaboration, with contributions from German and Polish researchers, coordinated by Enzo Tramontano, head of the Molecular Virology group at the University of Cagliari. The scientific study, published in the US journal Acs Pharmacology and Translational Scienceidentifies a new pharmaceutical target in the fight against coronavirus: researchers have highlighted how the viral enzyme helicase, a protein used by the virus to reproduce, can be inhibited by some natural flavonoids (a class of compounds produced by plants) at nanomolar concentrations.