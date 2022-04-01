Covid in Italy, the bulletin of April 1, 2022

In the last 24 hours in Italy, 74,350 new cases of coronavirus and 154 deaths have been recorded. The swabs performed were 514,823, so the positivity rate was 14.4% (-0.6%), according to data from the Ministry of Health. There are 476 patients admitted to intensive care, 8 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 47. 9,981 people are admitted to ordinary wards, or 83 more than yesterday.

There are 1,271,487 people currently positive for Covid, 5,557 fewer in the last 24 hours. A total of 14,719,394 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 159,537. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 82,443 (yesterday 79,977)

for a total that rises to 13,288,370. The current positives are 5,557 less (yesterday -5,772) falling to 1,271,487. Of these, 1,261,030 are in home isolation.

The region with the highest number of cases today is Lombardy (9,053), followed by Lazio (8,460), Campania (7,903), Veneto (7,333) and Puglia (6,872).

Brusaferro: “Flattened curve”

“In the last period the curve has flattened out, a figure confirmed by the slight decrease in the incidence. The European scenario confirms the trend: although in some countries there is still growth, in others we are starting to see decreases”. So the president of the ISS Silvio Brusaferro in a video commenting on the weekly monitoring data of the Control Room. “In the younger age groups we observe a decrease in new cases, while in the more advanced there is still a slight increase”.

Omicron: quadrupled the cases for children under 5 years

With the arrival of the Omicron variant, there has been a surge in cases of Covid-19 among children under 5 years of age. However, Omicron infections have severe clinical forms much less frequently than the Delta variant. This is indicated by the study of the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, published in the journal Jama Pediatrics, which analyzed the data of 651,640 American children.

An antiviral drug to eliminate Covid infection in 3 days

The anti-Covid antiviral drug Molnupiravir, manufactured by Lagevrio, may be able to clear SARS-CoV-2 within three days of starting therapy. This encouraging result emerges from a study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, which will be presented during the Congress of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID). Scientists from the pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), led by Julie Strizki, involved 188 participants. Molnupiravir, the authors explain, is an oral antiviral prodrug with broad activity against coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 and its dangerous variants.