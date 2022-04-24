Covid in Italy, the bulletin of April 24, 2022: 56,263 new cases in Italy and 79 deaths

In the last 24 hours there have been 56,263 new cases in Italy and 79 deaths. The positivity rate, compared to only 326,211 swabs, rises to 17.2% (+ 0.5%). This is what emerges from the bulletin

newspaper of the Ministry of Health. Ordinary hospitalizations are 9,895, therefore -19 compared to yesterday, while intensive care units increase by seven units (yesterday -2) and are 416, with 34 admissions.

The region with the highest number of cases today is Campania with 7,404 infections followed by Lazio (+5,985), Lombardy (5,972), Veneto (+4,891) and Puglia (4,596).

The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 44,849 (yesterday 61,778) for a total of 14,729,220 while the currently positive are 11,920 more for a total of 1,244,149: of these 1,233,838 are in home isolation.

In Lazio 5,985 infections (decreasing), grow in Tuscany

In Lazio down in new positives, there are 5,985 (-1,086) and seven deaths (-7), cases in Rome city are at 2,882 and the ratio between positives and swabs is 16.8%. In Tuscany, on the other hand, another 3,403 new cases (average age 48 years) and three other deaths from Covid (same data as the previous day): the currently positive are 53,981 and the figure is still rising: + 2.4% on Saturday 23 .

And for 26 cases, the center of Beijing also risks lockdown

In the midst of the Shanghai lockdown, the Covid a alarm now rises Beijing. All people who reside and work in the district of Chaoyang, the heart of the capital, will be tested on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The state network reported it CCTV, on the decisions of health authorities after the city of over 23 million people saw a leap in local cases focused in Chaoyang. In the count from 22 April, the district has ascertained 26 of the 41 total of the city.