Covid in Italy, the bulletin of April 26: update on positive cases, the hospitalized and the healed

There are 29,575 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, against 24,878 yesterday and, above all, 27,214 last Tuesday. The swabs processed are 182,675 (yesterday 138,803) with a positivity rate that drops from 17.9% to 16.2%.

The deaths are 146 (yesterday 93): the total victims since the beginning of the epidemic thus rise to 162,927. Intensive therapies are 7 fewer (yesterday unchanged), with 23 admissions that day, and drop to 409 total, while ordinary hospitalizations are 278 more (yesterday +155), 10,328 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The region with the highest number of cases today is Campania with 4,456 infections, followed by Lazio (+3,396), Puglia (+3,036), Lombardy (+2,715) and Emilia Romagna (+2,158). Total cases since the start of the pandemic have risen to 16,191,323.

The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 37,462 (yesterday 26,738) for a total that rises to 14,793,420. The current positives are still down, 7,624 down (-1,549 yesterday), 1,234,976 in all. Of these, 1,224,239 are in home isolation.

Symptoms one year later for 6 out of 10 healed

The SarsCoV2 infection passes, but the symptoms often remain and can last a year or even more for 6 out of 10 healed. New evidence on the aftermath left by Covid-19 comes from a Luxembourg Institute of Health study presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), ongoing in Lisbon.

The researchers examined nearly 300 people 1 year after the diagnosis of Covid-19. The sample had a mean age of 40.2 years and was divided into three groups based on the severity of their initial infection: asymptomatic, mild, and moderate / severe. They were then asked to complete a questionnaire on whether they found 64 symptoms.

The results showed that 59.5% of the participants had at least one Long Covid symptom one year after the initial infection: fatigue, shortness of breath and irritability the most common ailments. Specifically, one third (34.3%) suffered from fatigue one year after diagnosis, 12.9% said respiratory symptoms were affecting quality of life, and more than half (54.2%) had problems with sleep in progress.

Participants who had moderate / severe Covid-19 were twice as likely to have at least one symptom within a year of infection than those whose initial infection was asymptomatic. Having had moderate / severe Covid-19 was also associated with a higher risk of sleep problems (for 63.8% of those recovered with moderate / severe versus 38.6% of asymptomatic).

“Participants with mild acute disease were more likely than those who had been asymptomatic to have at least one symptom at one year and have sleep problems, but to a lesser extent than those with moderate or severe acute illness.” explains Aurelie Fischer, first author of the study. “Our research shows that Long Covid can have a major impact on quality of life, even one year after acute infection.”

The ISS: more cases of depression in lockdown, younger people affected

Italians most depressed during the lockdown phases due to the Covid-19 pandemic, young people between 18 and 34 years old also affected. It is the result of a study carried out by ISS, based on the surveillance system Passi (Progress of the Health Authorities for Health in Italy) and published in the Journal of Affective Disorders. It is the first Italian study that has examined the temporal trend of depressive symptoms during the pandemic in representative samples of the general adult population, and one of the few studies in the world that has examined a long period of time.

In fact, data derived from over 55,000 interviews carried out from 2018 to 2020 were used. The results showed an increase in depressive symptoms in the two-month period March-April 2020 with a prevalence of 7.1% compared to 6.1% in 2018-19 , followed by a decrease (4.4%) in the two months May-June, after the lifting of the lockdown, and then by a new and more conspicuous increase in July-August (8.2%). Finally, a gradual return, by the end of 2020, to the levels recorded in the two-year period before the pandemic was noted: 7.5% in September-October and 5.9% in November-December.