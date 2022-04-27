Covid in Italy, the bulletin of April 27: update on positive cases, the hospitalized and the healed

There are 87,940 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours. Since yesterday, 554,526 swabs have been performed, with a positivity rate of 15.85%. The number of hospitalized patients is slightly down: – 173 ordinary hospitalizations, -15 in intensive care. In total, there are 10,155 hospitalized with symptoms while there are 394 patients in intensive care.

Costa: “In some places, extend the mask obligation for a month”

Extend the obligation to wear a mask indoors by one month, such as transport, cinemas and theaters. Elsewhere a recommendation is enough. So the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa on RTL 102.5. For masks “we continue to keep the obligation indoors and reserve it in some situations: public transport, cinemas, theaters, places where there is a greater crowd. There it is reasonable to think of an extension of the obligation by one month. everything else can be passed on to a recommendation “. “Within this week – he concludes – a decision will be made.

We reason for a summer without restrictions “.

“In hospitals, the vaccination obligation continues until the end of the year and, for those who do not respect it, there will be no possibility of being reinstated in the workplace. This has remained a firm point of the government”. While “for everything else, from May 1st the Green Pass will no longer be required” and this “is the real element of change, the tangible sign of a new phase”. Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa added: “After two years of rules we must convey reassuring messages to citizens who have shown a great sense of responsibility”.

Agenas, employment of seats in the cinema department in 12 regions

In the last 24 hours, the employment of ‘non-critical area’ wards by Covid patients in Italy remains at 16% (a year ago it was 32%), but it is growing in 12 regions and autonomous provinces: Abruzzo (24%) , Basilicata (22%), Emilia Romagna (17%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (13%), Liguria (21%), Lombardy (12%), Marche (19%), Molise (22%), Pa Bolzano (8 %), Pa Trento (16%), Sardinia (20%), Sicily (23%). In Italy, intensive care employment is stable at 4% (a year ago it was 32%) and none exceeds the 10% threshold. These are the data of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of April 26, 2022, published today.

Lazio pioneer for antivirals in pharmacies

The Lazio Region Health Department announced that “the

first 5 packs of prescription antiviral drugs. Lazio is the first Italian region to have activated distribution in pharmacies “.