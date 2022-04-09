Covid in Italy, the bulletin of April 9, 2022: update on positive cases, the hospitalized and the healed

In the last 24 hours in Italy there have been 63,992 new coronavirus cases (yesterday there were 66,535) and 112 deaths (144 yesterday). The infections were recorded against 438,449 swabs. The positivity rate therefore drops to 14.6%.

There are 462 patients admitted to intensive care, stable compared to yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 42. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 10,023, or 79 less than yesterday.

There are 1,237,865 people currently positive for Covid, 11,742 fewer in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 15,238,128 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 160,658. The discharged and healed are 13,839,605, with an increase of 76,051 compared to yesterday.

Iss, with Omicron reinfections rise to 4.1%

Reinfections from Covid-19 increase: in the last week the percentage of reinfections out of the total reported cases was 4.1%, an increase compared to the previous week when the percentage was 3.5%. The ISS notes this in its weekly report. There is an increased adjusted relative risk of reinfection in subjects with the first diagnosis of Covid-19 notified for more than 210 days compared to those who had the first diagnosis of Covid-19 between the previous 90 and 210 days; in subjects not vaccinated or vaccinated with at least one dose over 120 days compared to vaccinated with at least one dose within 120 days; in females compared to males.

The greater risk in female subjects may probably be due to the greater presence of women in the school environment (greater than 80%) where an intense screening activity is carried out and to the fact that women perform the role of caregiver in the field more often. familiar; – in the younger age groups (from 12 to 49 years) compared to people with the first diagnosis between the ages of 50-59 years. Probably the greater risk of reinfection in the younger age groups is attributable to higher risk behaviors and exposures, compared to the over 60 age groups; in healthcare workers compared to the rest of the population.

Iss, fewer school-age cases last week

The percentage of Covid cases reported in the school-age population (22% vs 25%) compared to the rest of the population has decreased this week. In the last week, 17% of school-age cases were diagnosed in children under 5, 43% in the age group 5-11, 39% in the age group 12-19. The ISS notes this in its weekly report. The incidence rate in all age groups is also decreasing while the hospitalization rate remains stable with the exception of the under-5 age group in which it is increasing, although the data referring to the last week are to be considered in the process of being Consolidation.

Iss, slight increase in hospitalizations for age groups 0-9 and 70-79 years

Over the last week, the number of reported Covid-19 cases and deaths has decreased; the number of ICU admissions is stable while the number of hospitalizations is increasing. In particular, the 7-day incidence rate of hospitalizations in the 0-9 and 70-79 years range is slightly increasing. This is highlighted by the extended weekly report on Covd-19 of the Higher Institute of Health.

Pregliasco: Xj may be only a small recombination of the virus but it needs to be studied

The Xj “recombination of the SarS-CoV-2 virus”, not to be confused with a variant “could be only a small variation. To be clear it is like having a blue or yellow Fiat Panda but always Fiat Panda. To understand if” by recombining the parts “it becomes an Alfa Romeo or a Ferrari, it takes some time and you have to put together a series, as is done for the Xe, the English one, which has a thousand isolations. At this moment, therefore, the Xj is not must raise any alarm, even if attention and the need for further study are certainly needed “. So at Adnkronos Salute, the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the State University of Milan.