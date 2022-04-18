Covid in Italy, the bulletin with the data of today 18 April

The swabs are 105,739 (yesterday 334,224), including rapid tests. The percentage of positives is 17.4% (yesterday it was 15.6%). People in intensive care are 411 (+8), those in ordinary wards 9,940 (+182). The total deaths, after some recounting, reach 161,766. The number of positives since the start of the pandemic, including deaths and recovered, rises to 15,730,676. The healed are 14,352,067

In the last 24 hours, 18,380 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Italy, while yesterday they were 51,993. The swabs carried out are 105,739 (yesterday 334,224). The percentage of positives considering the total of swabs – therefore molecular more antigenic rapid – is 17.4% (yesterday it was 15.6%). 79 deaths (including some recount), 8 more beds occupied in intensive care than yesterday. This is the picture that emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health of April 18 (LIVE UPDATES – SPECIAL). On the hospitalization front – crucial at this time to understand the trend of the pandemic – there are a total of 411 Covid patients in intensive care, with 39 new entries, while in the ordinary wards they are 9,940 (+182). The occupation of the hospitals continues to remain under control and the wards are not under pressure (THE SITUATION IN ITALY WITH MAPS AND INFOGRAPHICS).

Covid vaccine: data and graphs on administrations in Italy In Italy, since the beginning of the pandemic, there are 15,730,676 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, including recovered and died. The victims are 161,766 in total, with 79 deaths reported in the latest bulletin with a recalculation of the Regions of Sicily and Campania (yesterday there were 85, including some recounting of the Sicily Region). The healed are 27,704 in the last 24 hours and 14,352,067 in total. On the other hand, there are 1,206,492 people in home isolation (-9,385). There are a total of 209,276,026 swabs – of which 89,769,631 processed with molecular test and 119,506,395 with rapid antigen test -, an increase of 105,739 compared to April 17. The people tested are so far 55,906,276, net of how many swabs they have done.

Coronavirus, the situation in Italy: graphs and maps In the notes of the bulletin of April 18 we read that: “the Campania Region reports that a death registered today is to be attributed to the day 15/04. The Emilia-Romagna Region declares that 1 case communicated in the previous days has been eliminated as it was not considered a COVID-19 case. The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region reports that all patients who tested positive for SARS-CoV2 hospitalized both for Covid-19 and for other pathology are counted in the data relating to hospitalized in Intensive Care and Medical Area. The Umbria Region points out that 1 of the non-ICU admissions belong to the discipline codes of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Pediatrics and that 65 of the non-ICU admissions belong to other discipline codes. The Region of Sicily declares that of the confirmed cases communicated today, n. 209 relate to days prior to 17/04/22 (of which n.189 of 04/16/22, n.11 of 04/15/22) and that the deaths reported today are attributable to the days: N . 1 ON 04/18/2022 – N. 1 ON 04/17/2022 – N. 1 ON 04/16/2022 “.

Covid, on weekends + 6% deaths compared to other days: the study In detail, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health, as regards the victims there are: 39,654 in Lombardy 14,337 in Veneto 10,162 in Campania 10,940 in Lazio 16,471 in Emilia-Romagna 13,264 in Piedmont 10,367 in Sicily 9,692 in Tuscany 8,167 in Puglia 3,794 in the Marche 5,230 in Liguria 4,966 in Friuli-Venezia Giulia 3,166 in Abruzzo 2,428 in Calabria 2,297 in Sardinia 1,826 in Umbria 1,458 in the autonomous province of Bolzano 1,550 in the Autonomous Province of Trento 863 in Basilicata 606 in Molise 528 in Valle d’Aosta.

