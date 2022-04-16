Covid in Italy, today’s bulletin 15 April 2022: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

There are 61,555 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, against the 64,951 of yesterday and, above all, slightly down compared to the 66,535 cases of last Friday. The processed swabs are 397,482 (yesterday 438,375) with a positivity rate that rises from 14.8% to 15.5%. The deaths are 133 (yesterday 149): the total victims since the beginning of the epidemic thus rise to 161,469.

Hospitalizations are still decreasing: intensive care is one less (yesterday -29), with 49 admissions of the day, and down to 419 total, while ordinary hospitalizations are 95 fewer (yesterday -91), returning below ten thousand to 9,980 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The region with the highest number of cases today is Lombardy with 8,098 infections, followed by Lazio (+6,947), Campania (+6,679), Veneto (+6,325) and Emilia Romagna (+4,748). Total cases since the start of the pandemic have risen to 15,595,302. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 70,895 (yesterday 65,664) for a total that rises to 14,214,909. The currently positives drop again, 8,738 less (yesterday -196), 1,218,924 in all. Of these, 1,208,525 are in home isolation.

The New England Journal of Medicine research: “With fourth dose -74% risk of death over 60”

In the over 60s, the fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine reduces the risk of severe Covid, hospitalization and death in the month following administration from 62 to 74%. This is the data that emerges from an analysis conducted in Israel and published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study looked at 182,122 people over 60 who were followed by Clalit Health Services (CHS), an Israeli private health network. Half had undergone the fourth dose between January and February, the other half had only been vaccinated with three doses for at least four months. In the fourth dose vaccinated, in the period between the seventh and the thirtieth day after vaccination, a reduction was observed in all risk indicators: on average, -45% in the risk of infection, -55% in the risk of symptomatic Covid , -62% of severe forms, -68% of hospitalization and -74% of death.

In the study, the researchers warn, “the follow-up was short and therefore we are unable to assess the long-term effects, including the possible loss of efficacy of the vaccine.” However, “the results of our real-world study suggest that the fourth dose of the vaccine is, at least initially, effective against the Omicron variant.”

WHO: over 500 million Covid cases worldwide

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the world has exceeded 500 million, as shown by the latest figures from the World Health Organization. Globally, in fact, there have been 500,186,525 confirmed cases of Covid-19, of which 6,190,349 deaths reported to the WHO, according to the organization’s Covid emergency committee. The data is updated at 20:36 Cest (18:36 GMT) yesterday. The United States has the highest total number of confirmed cases and deaths, with more than 79.71 million cases and 979,321 deaths; both figures represent nearly 16% of the world total.

Following are India and Brazil, which have recorded more than 43 million and 30 million cases respectively, and 521,737 and 661,493 deaths. As for the WHO regional offices, Europe and the Americas have reported so far more than 209 million and 151 million confirmed cases, as well as 1,964,786 and 2,711,779 victims respectively. The two areas combined represent over 72% of the world total of confirmed cases and over 75% of deaths. While, according to WHO statistics, the weekly number of new cases and deaths from Covid-19 continues to decline, the agency said Wednesday that the pandemic remains an international public health emergency, advising countries to be ready. to rapidly expand the response to Covid-19.

Iss-Istat, deaths in Italy overestimated by 10%

In Italy the deaths of Covid patients would have been overestimated compared to other European countries. The trend had already emerged from the seventh joint report between Istat and the Istituto Superiore di Sanità on the impact of the epidemic on overall mortality, published in March, which photographed what has happened in the last two years. The sample taken into consideration by the ISS is representative ù by age, geographical origin, pathologies ù of Covid deaths as a whole. In some cases – an estimated 10% of the total – patients would have died “with” Covid and not “for” Covid. In detail, the report explains how in the medical records examined, Covid is indicated as the only cause responsible for death in 23% of cases, while in 29% of cases there is a contributing cause and in 48% there was more of a possible cause for death. In 90% of the forms compiled by Italian doctors, however, Covid was indicated as the directly responsible cause of death. This discrepancy would result in an overestimation of the number of deaths from Covid in our country.

The first diagnostic breath test arrives in the US: the response in 3 minutes

The American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the first diagnostic test for Covid-19 that works by detecting chemical compounds associated with a SarsCoV2 infection in the breath. The device uses a technique called gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, through which compounds present in the exhaled air are separated and analyzed to detect five volatile organic compounds. Provides results in about three minutes. In tests conducted on about 2,400 people, including asymptomatic ones, it showed a sensitivity, that is the ability to correctly identify the positives, of 91.2% and a specificity, that is the correct identification of the negatives, of 99.3%. These data were also confirmed in a subsequent study carried out during the time when the prevalent variant was Omicron. However, it is expected that, in case of positivity, confirmation with the molecular swab is required. “Today’s clearance is another example of rapid innovation in diagnostic testing for Covid-19,” said Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.