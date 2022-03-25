Covid in Italy: today’s data from the bulletin. Contagions region by region – Chronicle

Rome, 25 March 2022 – The increase in Covid infections of the last few days, at the moment, does not bring important repercussions on hospitalizations, which are in any case increasing. The progress of the epidemic is kept under control by monitoring by Iss-Ministry of Health: in the last hours the last one has been published. And today the usual bulletin will take stock of data of the last 24 hours on new cases, currently positive, deaths, recovered, hospitalizations and intensive care. The weekly report on Coronavirus shows that the incidence increases nationwide: 848 per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 725 last week. Between 2-15 March the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases is equal to 1.12 (range 0.87-1.44), an increase compared to the week before (0.94). The same trend is recorded for the transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization (Rt 1.08). The intensive care employment rate is 4.5% (it was 4.8%). The employment rate in medical areas rose to 13.9% against 12.9% the previous week.

The Regions

“Today in the Lazio out of 10,562 molecular swabs and 44,209 antigenic swabs for a total of 54,771 swabs, 8,807 new positive cases (-428), are 16 deaths (-4), 1,110 hospitalized (-6), 70 intensive care (-1) and +7,846 recovered “. This was announced in a note by the Lazio Region Health Councilor, Alessio D’Amato.” ratio between positives and swabs is 16.1%. The cases in Rome city are at 4,145 “, concludes the commissioner.

I’m 8,517 the new positives at Covid in Campania, out of 46.188 tests performed. The incidence rate is substantially stable at 18.43% (yesterday 18.3), now above the national average for days. Ten victims registered in the bulletin of the Crisis Unit. The occupancy of beds in intensive care decreased (33 patients, -4 compared to yesterday) while it sharply increased in hospitalization, with 641 hospitalized (+30).

I’m 7,842 new cases of contagion from Coronavirus discovered in the last hours in Puglia out of 41,421 tests processed. This is 18.93% of the total. Most of the new positives reside in the province of Bari in which there are 2,579 more Covid patients than yesterday. The provinces of Lecce with 2,095 cases, Foggia with 954, Taranto with 877, Brindisi with 674 and Bat with 585 follow in terms of the number of newly infected. Another 52 cases concern residents outside the region and the province of residence is not known for another 26. The currently positive are 115,267 of which 611 hospitalized in non-critical covid area (two more than yesterday) and 34 in intensive care (4 less than yesterday). THE deaths caused by the virus are 14 for a total, from the beginning of the pandemic to today, of 7,910 deaths.

I’m 6,868 new infections in Venetoaccording to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero (yesterday they were 8,337). There are another 5 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,451,430, while the currently positive ones are 74,471. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded 14 thousand (14,094). In the Venetian hospitals 464 people are hospitalized in the medical area (yesterday they were 478) and 25 in intensive care (yesterday they were 24). In community hospitals there are 114 positive patients.

Another 17 deaths from Covid in a single day in Tuscany. The latest victims bring the number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic to 9,422. On the other hand, the new daily cases detected were 5,469 (average age 43 years) and bring the total to 956,549 positive since the beginning of the pandemic (+ 0.6% on the total of the previous day). The healed grew by + 0.5% and reached 898,999 (94% of total cases), 4,638 were healed by negative swab in the same 24 hours. The currently positive are 48,128 today (+ 1.7% on yesterday). Among them i hospitalized there are 806 (-1 person the balance on yesterday, equal to -0.1%) of which 30 in intensive care (-2 people the balance on yesterday, equal to -6.3%). Another 47,322 people are in isolation at home, since – says the Region – they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment, or are symptom-free (+815 on yesterday, equal to + 1.8%). Then there are 5,413 people in quarantine (-223 on yesterday, -4%), also isolated, in active surveillance for contacts with infected people.

Thirteen deaths And 4,408 more positives compared to yesterday, out of a total of 24,417 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 13,204 are molecular and 11,213 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 18%, average age 42.4 years. These are the main data on Covid in the last 24 hours in Emilia Romagna. Declining hospitalizations: patients currently hospitalized in intensive care in Emilia-Romagna are 42 (-3 compared to yesterday, -6.7%), the average age is 64.2 years. As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, they are 957 (-10 compared to yesterday, -1%), average age 74.3 years. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,257,415 positive cases have been recorded in the region, and 16,208 deaths.

The Piedmont he communicated 2,805 new cases of people tested positive for Covid-19, equal to 7.7% of 36,358 swabs performed, of which 32,713 antigenic. The total of positive cases becomes 1,037,789. There are 24 hospitalized in intensive care (+1 compared to yesterday), not in intensive care there are 568 (-1 compared to yesterday). There are 50,425 people in home isolation while the diagnostic swabs processed so far are 16,367,078 (+ 36,358 compared to yesterday). A death in person diagnosed with Covid-19 was communicated by the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region (please note that the cumulative updated data communicated daily also includes deaths that occurred in the previous days). The total then becomes 13,173 deaths tested positive for the virus. Finally, the recovered patients, which total 973,599 (+2,630 compared to yesterday).

In the Marche there are 2,502 new cases cases recorded in the last 24 hours with an incidence of 1,163.11 (yesterday 1,187) per 100 thousand inhabitants, indicating a phase of epidemic plateau, according to the Regional Epidemiological Observatory. The new cases represent 42.8% of the 5,840 swabs analyzed in the diagnostic path out of a total of 7,536 swabs. Patients with symptoms with 485, close contacts of positive cases 694, domestic contacts 653, positives in the educational school setting 26, contacts in a social environment 8, contacts in a work setting 5. For 611 cases they are ongoing epidemiological insights. The province of Ancona remains the one with the highest number of positives, 762, followed by Macerata with 473, Ascoli Piceno with 418, Pesaro Urbino with 406, Fermo with 346, over 97 cases from outside the region. The infection continues to circulate mostly in the age group between 25 and 49 years with 1,277 total cases: 697 between 25-44 years and 580 between 45-59 years, followed by 60-69 years with 277 cases.

“I’m 2,269 (aged between 2 months and 96 years) the new positive Covid cases registered today in Abruzzo, which bring the total since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 302,024. Of today’s positives, 1,654 were identified through rapid antigen testing. 5 new cases (he is an 84-year-old from the province of Chieti, while the other 4 refer to deaths in recent days and reported only today by the ASL) and rises to 3063 ”. This was communicated by the Regional Health Department.

It records 1,927 recovered from Covid compared to 1,926 new cases the balance of the last day of the pandemic in Umbria. On the website of the Region reported four other deaths, with currently positive now 21,551, five less than Thursday, while Friday of last week there was a plus 983. 2,338 swabs and 8,299 antigen tests were analyzed, for a positivity rate of 18.1 percent (it was 16 , 2 Thursday and 20 the same day last week). There are 204 hospitalized patients, one more, four of them in intensive care, the figure unchanged on the last day.

In Sardinia I’m 1,873 new cases confirmed positive at Covid, of which 1,522 diagnosed with antigen test. A total of 12,220 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, according to the latest update of the Region, which reports other six deaths: a 92-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man, in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari; three women aged 72, 87 and 94 in Southern Sardinia and a 97 year old woman in the province of Sassari. There are 19 patients admitted to intensive care units, three more than yesterday, while those in the medical area are 313, six fewer. There are 29,578 people in home isolation, 169 more than yesterday.

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia out of 5,410 molecular swabs were detected 355 new infections, with a positive percentage of 6.56%. There are also 6,272 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which they were detected 709 cases (11.30%). The number of people hospitalized in intensive care decreases to 2, while patients hospitalized in other departments drop to 126. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi.

In Basilicata 945 infections and one death, in South Tyrol 738 new cases. In Molise another 416 positives and one death. No deaths and 77 new positive cases at Covid in Valle d’Aosta. In Calabria 2,979 infections compared to yesterday and there is also one death. Even today in Trentino there are no deaths from Covid-19, while there are 441 new cases.