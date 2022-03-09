Covid, in Lazio 5,642 new cases and 13 deaths. “The end of the emergency is not all free den”

Today in Lazio out of 18,933 molecular swabs and 38,807 antigenic swabs for a total of 57,740 swabs, there are 5,642 new positive cases (-572), 13 deaths (-2), 1,073 hospitalized (+13), 89 intensive care (-3) and +7.327 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 9.7%. The cases in Rome city are at 2,540.

This was announced by the councilor for health Alessio D’Amatowhich emphasizes: “The gap between the recovered and the new cases is narrowing. End of the state of emergency does not mean a free den for everyone. It is important that those who have been positive and have not taken the booster dose do it after 120 days” .

In detail, the cases and deaths in the last 24 hours in the health agencies of the Region. Asl Roma 1: 961 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 939 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 3: 640 new cases and 0 deaths; ASL Roma 4: 344 new cases and 0 deaths; ASL Roma 5: 488 new cases and 4 deaths; Asl Roma 6: 684 new cases and 0 deaths.

In the provinces there are 1,586 new cases: Asl di Frosinone: 523 new cases and 4 deaths; ASL of Latina: 648 new cases and 1 death; Asl di Rieti: 208 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl di Viterbo: 207 new cases and 0 deaths.

“The covid and pediatric vaccination campaign is continuing with good adhesion aimed at refugees from Ukraine and at the moment no critical issues are reported to us. Since Ukraine, included by the WHO among the countries with a high endemic to tuberculosis (Tbc) , an outpatient clinic dedicated to the surveillance of migrant tuberculosis has been set up at the Spallanzani institute and a specific screening questionnaire will be administered with the aim of reducing the diagnostic delay in the refugee population, preventing the acquisition of drug resistance and reducing the transmission”.