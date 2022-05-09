Covid in Lombardy, 2,351 new positives. In Bergamo +192 cases

There are 2,351 new positive cases at Covid in the last 24 hours in Lombardy compared to 15,979 samples carried out, with a positivity rate of 14.7% (Sunday it was at 9.07). In intensive care 38 (+3) are hospitalized while those hospitalized not in intensive care decrease: 1,094 (-5).The victims are 21 for a total of 40,152 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The greatest incidence of the virus is found in the Metropolitan City of Milan, with 771 cases, of which 402 in the city of Milan.

In the other Lombard provinces, today’s positives are a Bergamo 192; Brescia 358; Como 87; Cremona 73; Lecco 89; Praise 35; Mantua 68; Monza and Brianza 236; Pavia 169; Sondrio 35 and Varese 156.