Covid, in Lombardy 8,598 new cases, rate at 12.7%. In Bergamo +570 positives

There are 8,598 new coronavirus cases in Lombardy (yesterday 8,098), in the last 24 hours, compared to 67,713 swabs carried out. The positivity rate is 12.7% (yesterday 13.9%). This is what is read on Saturday 16 April in the report of the Ministry of Health. There are a total of 35 people admitted to intensive care (two fewer than yesterday), while in the ordinary wards they are 1,126 (8 more than yesterday). There are 34 deaths, for a total of 39,597 victims since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 63,815 new cases of coronavirus in Italy (61,555 yesterday) compared to 424,482 swabs carried out. In the last 24 hours there have been 133 deaths (the same number recorded yesterday) bringing the total of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 161,602. There are 424,482 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out, yesterday they were 397,482. The positivity rate is 15%, down from 15.5% yesterday. There are 411 patients admitted to intensive care, 8 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 39. There are 9,878 patients admitted to ordinary wards, or 102 fewer than yesterday. The discharged and healed are 14,276,895, with an increase of 61,986 compared to yesterday.