Covid in Lombardy, 9,141 the new positives. In Bergamo +539 cases

Regional data The number of people admitted to intensive care continues to decrease (-2). on Thursday 31 March, compared to 75,124 swabs carried out, 9,141 were the new positives (12.1%).

There are 9,141 new cases of coronavirus registered on Thursday 31 March in Lombardy, compared to 75,124 swabs carried out, of which 12.1% was positive. The downward variation in the positivity rate, which yesterday was 12.7%, is therefore minimal. The number of people admitted to intensive care continues to decrease, with 2 discharged, for a total of 41 beds occupied at the regional level. On the other hand, the number of hospitalized in the medical area increases by 4, where there are 1,040 beds occupied.

In the last 24 hours the deaths are 20 (Wednesday 23) bringing the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 39,261. This is what emerges from the data contained in the daily bulletin on the regional epidemiological situation released by the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 9,479 infected in Lombardy (out of 74,311 swabs carried out).

The greatest incidence of the virus is recorded in the Province of Milan, where today’s positives are 3,128, of which 1,369 in the city of Milan. In the other Lombard provinces there are 539 cases in Bergamo; Brescia 1,209; Como 456; Cremona 313; Lecco 403; Lodi 154; Mantua 434; Monza and Brianza 704; Pavia 509; Sondrio 143; Varese 833.

Data for Thursday 31 April

– swabs carried out: 75,124, overall total: 34,949,421

– the new positive cases: 9,141

– in intensive care: 41 (-2)

– inpatients not in intensive care: 1,040 (+4)

– deaths, overall total: 39,261 (+20)

The new cases in the province