Covid, in Lombardy intensive care at 2%, a year ago at 48%

On Easter day, the Lombardy Region released the now customary summary report on the new cases of positive SarsCov2 and on who developed Covid.

At a first reading, considering the total number of molecular swabs performed, the percentage of Coronavirus positives among vaccinated people stands out, clearly superior to the positives among those who have never been vaccinated. “What does it mean? Maybe it didn’t help to get vaccinated? ” is the question that has been asked to us by many. Obviously not.

As pointed out several times too from the Higher Institute of Healthwhen there are many vaccinated in a population a “paradox” occurs therefore infections, hospitalizations and deaths are similar among vaccinated people compared to those who did not receive the vaccine. It may appear as a counterintuitive consequence, but only because it starts from the wrong premise of considering absolute numbers, not percentages.

Let’s take an example, imagining that there is a country where 100 people live. If they are all vaccinated, 5 can be expected to become ill and develop symptoms that require hospitalization. In this case, only the vaccinated get sick, simply because there are no unvaccinated people.

In a scenario where 85 people are vaccinated and 15 are not, it is possible that in absolute terms there are more infections among the first group, simply because it is much more numerous than the second. Considering the percentages, however, the data takes on a completely different meaning: the Istituto Superiore di Sanità has estimated that the ratio between the number of cases and the population is about ten times lower in vaccinated than in unvaccinated. The vaccine paradox has long been known to virologists and epidemiologistsand as the Institute specifies, “it is important that it is clear to everyone how to evaluate it in order to avoid worries and loss of confidence in vaccination”.

The hospitalized

There is also another data, of immediate reading, which should reassure the fact that those who have been vaccinated have not done so in vain, even in the awareness that every day the analysis of the data adds new elements to the interpretation of reality by scholars. . The data concerns hospital admissions.

Moreover, the initial “promise” of vaccines, namely that of preserving as much as possible from serious disease, has been partly kept. Again, we ask for help from the data: today in Lombardy, the occupancy of intensive care beds with Covid patients is equal to 2%; exactly a year ago it was 48%. Again: today the occupation of beds in non-critical areas by Covid patients is equal to 11%; a year ago we were at 38%.

