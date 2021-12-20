Covid: in Miami 48 positives on the largest cruise ship in the world – North America

Despite stringent measures to keep cruises free from Covid, Royal Caribbean says at least 48 people aboard one of its ships docked in Miami over the weekend tested positive at the conclusion of the voyage.

Symphony of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, was carrying more than 6,000 passengers and crew for a week-long trip to the Caribbean when one guest tested positive, leading to broader contact traceability. according to Royal Caribbean, reports CNN.

Cruise ships were advertised as the “safest” vacations in the summer of 2021, when the cruise industry restarted in the US with new Covid protocols, following a large pandemic closure. Royal Caribbean says 95% of passengers were fully vaccinated.

It is not yet known whether the Omicron variant was responsible for the detected cases.

Royal Caribbean rules dictate that all travelers aboard a ship 12 years of age or older must be fully vaccinated and tested negative prior to departure. The cruise line says it “strongly recommends” guests to receive a booster dose prior to departure, but this is not currently mandatory. Crew members must also be fully vaccinated and swab “at least once a week”.