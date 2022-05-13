Covid in North Korea, isolated by the thousands

North Korea reports the death of six people after the official confirmation of the first cases of infection from Pyongyang yesterday, for the first time of the start of the pandemic from Covid. News from the Kcna agency report “about 18,000” cases of “people with fever” in 24 hours and specify that among the six people who died one had tested positive for the Omicron variant.

According to the KCNA, “on May 12 alone about 18,000 people had a fever across the country” and “currently up to 187,800 people are isolated and are being treated“According to the agency,” since the end of April a fever, with unknown causes, has spread explosively “in North Korea (with a population of about 25 million people),” with over 350,000 people “infected” in a short time “, among which” at least 162,200 have recovered “.

The South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol offered to send Covid vaccines to North Korea. This was reported by the South Korean agency Yonhap. According to a statement by spokesman Kang In-sun, “the president plans to provide North Koreans with Covid-19 vaccines and other medical supplies.”

It is believed that “suspected cases have increased explosively in North Korea in recent times due to a massive outbreak of Covid-19” and, the statement continues, there will be “talks with the North Korean side on the details”.

Even China, which is fighting to contain Omicron, immediately said it was “ready to provide full support to North Korea at any time in the fight against Covid-19”.