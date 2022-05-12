Covid, in North Korea Kim orders lockdown after the first case

The national lockdown –

Kim during a meeting of the party’s Politburo asked officials to stabilize the broadcasts and eliminate the source of infection as quickly as possible, also alleviating the inconvenience to the public caused by the checks. The North Korean leader also said that “resolute public unity is the most powerful guarantee that this battle can win”.

So Kim ordered even stricter border controls and nationwide lockdowns, urging fellow citizens “to completely block the spread of the virus by completely blocking their areas in all cities and counties of the country”. All commercial and production activities will be organized so that each work unit is “isolated” to prevent the spread of the disease.

To this day, the North has always denied having had cases of Covid

, advocating a position questioned by experts from the US, South Korea, Japan and other countries, and rejected vaccines from the outside world, even those already planned by Covax, the program supported by the World Health Organization. From January 3, 2020 to May 11, 2022, the North had “zero confirmed cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths,” WHO said.

In August 2020, North Korea said it was pursuing the development of a vaccine against the virus, without providing any other information.

Any outbreak of Covid-19 in the country could be potentially devastating

due to an antiquated and non-existent health system in the most remote rural areas. North Korea is surrounded by countries that have fought or are still fighting omicron outbreaks, including China, South Korea and Russia. Seoul, which has high vaccination rates, recently eased nearly all restrictions with cases dropping after record highs in March. China, the only major world economy to still maintain a zero-Covid policy, is struggling against the worst crisis since that of Wuhan in early 2020.

The worries of Seoul –

North Korea’s announcement of the infections came after that NK News, a news site focusing on North Korea, cited unidentified sources who said the authorities had imposed a blockade on Pyongyang residents. The South Korean government said it could not confirm the report.

“The North is likely to double blockages, even though China’s failure of China’s ‘zero-Covid’ approach suggests that the solution doesn’t work against the fast-moving omicron variant,” said Leif-Eric Easley, professor of international studies at Ewha. Womans University of Seoul. “For Pyongyang to publicly admit omicron cases, the public health situation must be serious,” Easley said. “This does not mean that North Korea will suddenly be open to humanitarian assistance and take a more conciliatory line towards Washington and Seoul. But the domestic public may be less interested in nuclear or missile tests when the urgent threat concerns the coronavirus. than a foreign army “.