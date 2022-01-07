Covid, in Peru the pandemic has made orphans about 98 thousand children – Last Hour

(ANSA) – LIMA, 07 JAN – The Covid-19 epidemic has made about 98,000 children orphans in Peru, announced the government of the country most grieving in the world for the pandemic in relation to its total population.



“Unfortunately, ours is the country that has nearly 98,000 children who have lost their father, mother or guardian during the pandemic,” said the Minister for Women, Anahi Durand, based on data published by the medical journal The Lancet. . “We have this sad record,” he added.



The ministry is currently paying a pension of Sol 200 (about $ 50) to more than 18,000 families, but the number of beneficiaries is expected to expand, Durand said. The government intends to provide it to a total of 83,664 orphaned children and adolescents, as well as psychological and educational support.



Peru, which has 33 million inhabitants, has the highest death rate in the world from Covid-19: 6,122 deaths per million inhabitants. The South American country, which is experiencing its third epidemic wave, has counted over two million coronavirus infections and over 202,900 deaths.



(HANDLE).

