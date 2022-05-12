Covid, in Sardinia another 7 deaths in 24 hours. The number of patients in intensive care has risen to 11

Slight decrease in the number of daily infections of coronavirus in Sardiniabut the new cases still remain above one thousand. In addition, the number of patients admitted to intensive care rose to eleven and more were registered within 24 hours seven deadwhich added to the twelve deaths yesterday make a total of 19 victims killed in two days from the epidemic on the island.

With over seven thousand swabs performed, the positivity rate is 18%.

here is the full bulletin disseminated by the Region Thursday 12 May 2022: “In Sardinia they register today 1272 further confirmed cases of positivity to COVID (yesterday 1,580, ed), of which 1110 diagnosed as antigenic). They were processed in total, between molecular and antigenic, 7041 pads.

Patients admitted to the wards of intensive care are 11 (+ 1).

Patients admitted to medical area are 251 (- 9).

23696 are the cases of home isolation (- 609).

There are 7 deaths (yesterday 12 dead, ed): two men of 87 and 91 years, residing in the province of South Sardinia; a 92-year-old woman and three 71, 79 and 88-year-old men resident in the province of Oristano; 91-year-old man residing in the province of Nuoro.

